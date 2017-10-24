Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Online holiday shopping is poised to beat in-store sales for the first time ever — and it's terrible news for retailers like Sears and Macy's

Strategy Online holiday shopping is poised to beat in-store sales for the first time ever — and it's terrible news for retailers like Sears and Macy's

  • Published: , Refreshed:

For the first time ever, people say they plan to spend more money online than in stores this holiday shopping season.

People are increasingly shopping online, avoiding holiday shopping crowds. play

People are increasingly shopping online, avoiding holiday shopping crowds.

(Gunnar Rathbun/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • People say they plan to spend more money online than in stores this holiday shopping season.
  • This is the first year in Deloitte's annual survey that shoppers have predicted their online purchases will exceed what they buy in-store.
  • While some retailers are thriving with the rise of e-commerce, traditional brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy's and Sears are struggling to keep up.

For the first year, Americans are expected to spend more money online than in stores this holiday season.

Shoppers plan to spend 51% of their holiday shopping budget online, compared to 42% in stores, according to Deloitte's survey of more than 4,000 Americans.

This is the first year that online sales are expected to exceed in-store sales. Last year, respondents told Deloitte that they expected to spend 47% of their budget in stores and 47% online. In every year prior to 2016, expectations for in-store shopping exceeded online sales predictions.

Black Friday at Macy's play

Black Friday at Macy's

(Kim Bhasin / Business Insider)

Deloitte's survey looks at shoppers' entire "holiday budget." However, similar trends are expected to play out over Black Friday weekend, the unofficial kickoff of the most important period of the year for many retailers.

According to National Retail Federation data, 99 million people said they shopped in stores on Thanksgiving weekend last year — a drop of three million from the year before. Meanwhile, 108 million people shopped online on Thanksgiving weekend in 2016 — a five million increase from the year before.

The rise of online holiday shopping is a boon for e-commerce companies like Amazon, as well as for retailers that have built out their online business, like Walmart and Target. However, for traditional brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy's, Sears, and other department stores, the rise of e-commerce has significantly cut into sales.

The internet is the No. 1 place that customers expect to shop, with 55% of respondents saying that it is the most likely place they will shop this year in Deloitte's survey. Meanwhile, only 28% of people said that department stores would be their top place to shop — a 4% drop from last year.

Top 3

1 Strategy 17 things to start doing in your 20s so you don't live in...bullet
2 Strategy 5 manners people don't use anymore — for good reasonbullet
3 Strategy 14 insider facts most airline workers know — and you...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Screen Shot 2017 10 24 at 10.28.09 AM
Strategy The internet is freaking out over this Ivy League freshman's relatable video on loneliness
Humphrey Bogart's spoke his final words to his wife, Lauren Bacall.
Strategy 8 'famous last words' that were probably made up
null
Strategy We visited the 'McDonald's of Russia' that's trying to take over America — here's what it was like
Austin looks like an ideal place to host Amazon's new HQ.
Strategy Why Austin, Texas is Amazon's best choice for its $5 billion headquarters, according to the data