Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  One of Sears' crucial 100-year supplier relationships has died as sales plummet (SHLD)

Strategy One of Sears' crucial 100-year supplier relationships has died as sales plummet (SHLD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sears is no longer selling Whirlpool products, including the Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air brands.

Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances. play

Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances.

(Whirlpool)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Sears is no longer selling Whirlpool products, including the Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air brands.
  • The retailer sold its first washing machine from the company that would become Whirlpool in 1916.
  • Sears' sales have plummeted in recent years, with suppliers expressing concerns regarding bankruptcy.

Sears' 100-plus-year history of selling Whirlpool appliances — from washing machines to KitchenAid mixers — has come to an end.

The retailer has stopped selling Whirlpool appliances after a pricing disagreement, The Wall Street Journal reported. With the end of the relationship, Sears will also no longer sell Whirlpool subsidiaries such as Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air.

"Whirlpool has sought to use its dominant position in the marketplace to make demands that would have prohibited us from offering Whirlpool products to our members at a reasonable price," Sears wrote in an internal memo, according to the WSJ.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Sears will continue to sell its inventory of Whirlpool products until they run out, and Whirlpool will reportedly continue to manufacture some items from Sears' Kenmore brand. However, hundreds of items have already disappeared from Kmart and Sears' online stores.

The retailer's sales have plummeted in recent years. While the end of the Whirlpool relationship was reportedly unrelated to Sears' precarious financial position, other suppliers have expressed concerns regarding the company's ability to stay in business.

Sears has announced plans to close more than 300 Kmart and Sears stores in 2017. The closings will bring Sears' store count to less than 1,140, down from 2,073 five years ago.

In August, Sears reported that sales at stores open for at least a year fell 11.5% in the second quarter. Total revenue fell 22% to $4.37 billion in the most recent quarter, mainly due to store closures.

Top 3

1 Strategy 17 things to start doing in your 20s so you don't live in...bullet
2 Strategy 5 manners people don't use anymore — for good reasonbullet
3 Strategy 14 insider facts most airline workers know — and you...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Joe Meyer Execthread
Strategy An Apple alum is helping people land secret gigs on the 'hidden job market'
"What if we were starting Zimride over today?" John Zimmer, pictured, asked himself.
Strategy Lyft's cofounder didn’t take a salary for 3 years and slept on a couch in an 'apartfice' before his company was worth $11 billion
null
Strategy Shake Shack is debuting chili — here's how to get it before it officially hits the menu (SHAK)
Walmart and Whole Foods have issued recalls on certain vegetable products.
Strategy Grocery chains including Walmart, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's are recalling vegetables in a food safety scare