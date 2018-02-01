Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Olive Garden is now serving 'Italian nachos' — and people are freaking out

Strategy Olive Garden is now serving 'Italian nachos' — and people are freaking out

  • Published:

Olive Garden's loaded pasta chips don't sound all that Italian, but for a chain that doesn't even salt its pasta water, it seems par the course.

null play

null

(Wiki Commons)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Olive Garden just debuted an unorthodox take on nachos.
  • The chain is now serving fried lasagna sheets topped with cheese, ragu, and alfredo sauce.
  • Reactions have been mixed.


Olive Garden, the fabled chain sworn to uphold Italian tradition in a casual-dining setting, is now serving nachos.

The dish, appetizingly named "loaded pasta chips," is essentially fried lasagna sheets topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, a three-meat ragu sauce, cherry peppers, and alfredo sauce.

The nachos debuted on the menu last week to the tune of $6.99 a plate. They'll be available at Olive Garden until April 1, according to Foodbeast.

This doesn't sound all that Italian, but for a chain that doesn't even salt its pasta water, it seems par the course.

Many Twitter users have sounded off on this rather unorthodox menu item.

null play

null

(Twitter/brettmolina23)
null play

null

(Twitter/frankpallotta)
null play

null

(Twitter/HashtagGriswold)

Other users appear to be taking the Italian-Tex-Mex franken-dish in stride.

null play

null

(Twitter/adamlubitow)
null play

null

(Twitter/vinnmann11)

Top 3

1 Strategy 3 ways to detect the house you are buying is really not for salebullet
2 Strategy 9 hard truths about relationships no one wants to believebullet
3 Strategy 'Emotional support animals' are turning into a crisis for...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Bruce Berkowitz
Strategy One of Sears' biggest defenders just revealed why he abruptly cut ties with the company
It's the battle of the business icons.
Strategy We compared Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to find out who's the more successful visionary — here's the verdict
null
Strategy PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi's long-term strategy put her job in jeopardy — but now the numbers are in, and the analysts who doubted her will have to eat their words (PEP)
Emmanuel, center, was one of nine undercover inmates on "60 Days In."
Strategy 9 regular people going undercover at an Atlanta jail discovered a frustrating truth about inmates and guards