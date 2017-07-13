Strategy :  Nordstrom's website is crashing on one of the retailer's biggest shopping days of the year (JWN)

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

On Thursday, Nordstrom launched "early access" to its Anniversary Sale. But the retailer's website crashed before many shoppers were able to check out.

Nordstrom's website is crashing during one of the company's most important shopping days of the year.

On Thursday, the retailer launched "early access" to its Anniversary Sale — an event that will last until August 6 during which Nordstom will offer major discounts on new styles. During "early access," Nordstrom cardholders were supposed to be able to shop the sale before it becomes open to the public on July 21.

However, many shoppers were unable to purchase items, as Nordstrom's website crashed before they could check out.

Customers took to social media to complain about the problems.

"I can't even get into the customer service line because the phone is ringing busy," one person wrote on Nordstrom's Facebook page. "Probably won't be able to get the pre-sale items I want by the time functionality is restored. I will be cancelling my Nordstrom account after 20 years!"

"Chat isn't working, checkout keeps booting me out when it's not emptying my cart, I keep getting signed out, and the phone lines are busy," another person wrote on the Facebook page. "I've never seen Nordstrom so totally unprepared for a sale, and this is by far your worst showing."

Nordstrom apologized for the site issues in a Twitter post on Thursday.

