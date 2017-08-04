Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  'Nobody's immune': More retail bankruptcies are looming

Strategy 'Nobody's immune': More retail bankruptcies are looming

  • Published:

A growing number of retailers are at risk of defaulting within the next year.

More retail bankruptcies are ahead. play

More retail bankruptcies are ahead.

(Seph Lawless)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The share of retailers that Moody's covers and that have the weakest liquidity scores — meaning they will likely default within the next year — has risen to 10%, up from 6% in December 2016.

"Nobody's immune," the analysts wrote in the report.

Moody's has identified 22 retailers — up from 19 in February — that are "heavily distressed" and in danger of defaulting.

null play

null

(Moody's Investors Service)

That level of distressed retailers was last achieved during the recession.

Department stores are in the most trouble, while at the other end of the spectrum, discount and dollar stores are seeing fairly healthy growth.

That's because shoppers developed a habit during the recession of visiting discount stores and avoiding paying full price for anything. Many never returned to shopping full price after the economy started recovering.

null play

null

(Moody's Investors Service)

"The US retail sector has been thrown into a state of unprecedented flux as competitors race to stay ahead of increasingly demanding, less predictable consumers," analysts wrote. "Strapped department store retailers and others are finding that once-loyal shoppers are morphing into value-hungry, Internet savvy consumers."

Even grocery stores are feeling squeezed by changes in shopper habits, analysts said.

null play

null

(Moody's Investors Service)

"Virtually every sub-segment of retail, other than auto retail and pharmacy, are caught in the cross-hairs of Amazon’s growing online presence," analysts wrote. "Even strong industry performers are looking over their shoulders."

null play

null

(Moody's Investors Service)

The analysts cited long-dominant grocery chain Kroger as one such company that is suddenly under pressure.

Top 3

1 Strategy 4 things smart employees never disclose at the officebullet
2 Strategy When Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi got her pivotal promotion, her...bullet
3 Strategy We visited Amazon's chaotic jobs fair and found a troubling...bullet

Strategy

It works for any difficult situation.
Strategy How to stop procrastinating, according to a bestselling author whose weird-sounding mental trick helps him write 5,000 words a day
Set yourself apart. PwC US talent acquisition lead Rod Adams is pictured.
Strategy A recruiter who's held 5,000 job interviews explains the strategy that always catches his eye
Wartime posters are meant to appeal to your subconscious.
Strategy 13 striking vintage wartime posters that play on our emotions using mercy, honor, and 'gold and glory'
null
Strategy Simon Sinek reveals one key leadership lesson everyone can learn from the US Marines