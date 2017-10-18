Strategy :  New York City will be bathed with orange light in support of its bid for Amazon's $5 billion headquarters

Many of New York's landmarks will be lit up in orange in support of the city's bid to host Amazon's second headquarters.

Proposals from cities are due to Amazon on October 19.

New York is facing stiff competition from about 50 other cities across North America.



Those orange lights aren't for Oktoberfest or Halloween.

New York is painting the town "Amazon Orange" in support of its bid to be the host of Amazon's future second headquarters, according to a tweet from Politco reporter Gloria Pazmino‏, who cited the mayor's office.

Bids for the company's $5 billion headquarters are due to Amazon on October 19.

Landmarks including the Empire State Building, some bridges, and One World Trade Center will all turn orange at 9 p.m. on October 18. Billboards and the LinkNYC wireless internet screens in some neighborhoods will also turn orange.

Alicia Glen, the city's deputy mayor in charge of economic devlopment, told Bloomberg in September that the diversity of the city's economy and industries — as well as the desire of many young people to work in the city — are enough to lure Amazon without big financial incentives.

"Kids want to work in NYC. They don't want to be in a suburban office park," she said.

Since then, the city has solicited numerous bids for sites around the city to host the headquarters. Amazon has also since announced a new fulfillment center on Staten Island and a new 360,000-square-foot office that will be part of the Manhattan West megadevelopment.

Still, with high housing costs and a low possibility of tax subsidies, New York faces steep competition to win over Amazon.