Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  More than 3,600 stores will close in 2018 — here's the full list

Strategy More than 3,600 stores will close in 2018 — here's the full list

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The retail industry's record-high rate of store closures will continue into 2018.

More than 3,600 stores are expected to close in 2018. play

More than 3,600 stores are expected to close in 2018.

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The record-high rate of store closures that rocked the retail industry this year is expected to spill into 2018, with more than 3,600 closures already on tap for next year, according to an analysis by Business Insider.

Walgreens, Payless, Toys R Us, and Gap are among the many retailers expected to shutter hundreds of stores in 2018.

Some companies' closures will take effect immediately, such as Sears and Kmart, which plan to close a total of 63 stores in January.

Other closures are already underway and could last several months before completion. The children's clothing retailer Gymboree, for example, announced in July that it would close 350 stores. As of November, 248 closures had been carried out.

The following is a list of expected closures next year. As this list grows over the next couple months, we will update it accordingly.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Samantha Lee)

Top 3

1 Strategy 25 high-paying jobs for shy peoplebullet
2 Strategy A former Stanford dean reveals 7 ways parents can raise...bullet
3 Strategy 18 bad habits you should break in 2018 to be more productivebullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Photographer Michelle Frankfurter spent years documenting immigrants traveling along El Tren de la Muerte.
Strategy Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants ride Mexico's 'train of death' every year to get to America
Watch out for these sometimes-subtle behaviors.
Strategy 7 ways to tell if you're talking to a psychopath or a narcissist
Here's how you can be certain your boss is on your side.
Strategy 7 signs your boss is impressed with you, even if it doesn't seem like it
Mark Wahlberg earned $68 million last year — but his movies are flopping.
Strategy Mark Wahlberg raked in $68 million in 2017 — but he's the most overpaid actor in Hollywood