Strategy :  MORE STORE CLOSINGS: Sears is closing 43 more stores — see if yours is on the list

Sears Holdings is closing 43 more stores in the US, in addition to the 265 closings that had already been announced this year.

The company announced the latest closures on Friday.

Here's a map of the latest closures:

Here's the full list of closures:

Kmart

104 Highway 31 North, Athens, AL

635 Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL

3340 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, AZ

2526 W Northern Ave., Phoenix, AZ

4325 Broadway, Eureka, CA

7200 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA

12412 U S 19, Hudson, FL

4717 South Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL

20505 South Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL

8245 N Florida Ave., Tampa, FL

2500 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA

1300 S Madison Ave., Douglas, GA

W-201 Neider Road, Coeur D'Alene, ID

2828 N Broadway, Anderson, IN

2520 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY

2760 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY

140 Whalon Street, Fitchburg, MA

1277 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA

801 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI

1290 N Monroe Street, Monroe, MI

1515 W Bell Street, Glendive, MT

1000 3Rd Street NW, Great Falls, MT

2975 E Sahara Blvd., Las Vegas, NV

200 S Washington Street, Herkimer, NY

601 Woodman Dr., Dayton, OH

12501 Rockside Road, Garfield Heights, OH

1801 W Alexis Road, Toledo, OH

501 S E Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK

2323-2327 N Harrison, Shawnee, OK

4401 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA

2011 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC

732 Old Hickory Blvd., Jackson, TN

4670 S 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT

3533 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA

2450 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, WY

Sears