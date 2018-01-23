Strategy :  Melania Trump flaunted her life of expensive vacations and celebrity-packed galas on social media until the election — here's how much her life has changed

news
- Melania Trump says she is hard at work as the first lady of the US.
- Prior to President Donald Trump's election, Melania Trump's schedule was dominated by socializing with celebrities and luxury vacations.
- Scrolling through Trump's social media posts shows how much the first lady's life has changed — and how glamorous her life was before the election.
Melania Trump's life has changed a lot in the last year.
Since President Donald Trump's election, Melania Trump's day-to-day has transformed from a glamorous romp — filled with luxury homes, expensive vacations, and relaxing with her son — to managing a staff of roughly nine as first lady. She has traveled around the world, met with foreign leaders, and begun to take on causes of her own such as bullying and the opiod crisis.
The transformation is even more remarkable when you take a look into the life Trump was living before her husband decided to run for president.
Here's a glimpse into Trump's pre-White House life, as documented by the first lady herself on social media.
Pre-election, Trump's social media presence was defined by glamour.
play
Pre-election, Trump's social media presence was defined by glamour. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Her days, as documented on Twitter and Instagram, were dominated by various classy events and luxury vacations.
play
Her days, as documented on Twitter and Instagram, were dominated by various classy events and luxury vacations. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
The now-first lady documented many trips to West Palm Beach, where Donald Trump's resort Mar-a-Lago is located.
play
The now-first lady documented many trips to West Palm Beach, where Donald Trump's resort Mar-a-Lago is located. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Trump also posted a photo of herself on her way to her summer — or "summmer" — residence, presumably the 60-room Seven Springs in Bedford, New York.
play
Trump also posted a photo of herself on her way to her summer — or "summmer" — residence, presumably the 60-room Seven Springs in Bedford, New York. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Source: Town and Country
All the traveling meant lots of photos taken from private planes.
play
All the traveling meant lots of photos taken from private planes. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
The events themselves seem equally glamorous.
play
The events themselves seem equally glamorous. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
While Saturday Night Live has frequently mocked President Trump, Melania and Donald Trump attended SNL's 40th anniversary party in 2015.
play
While Saturday Night Live has frequently mocked President Trump, Melania and Donald Trump attended SNL's 40th anniversary party in 2015. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Melania Trump's marriage and her own career as a model mean that she had plenty of opportunities to meet other celebrities.
play
Melania Trump's marriage and her own career as a model mean that she had plenty of opportunities to meet other celebrities. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Trump celebrated the 2015 Super Bowl by posting a photo of herself and her husband on the field with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
play
Trump celebrated the 2015 Super Bowl by posting a photo of herself and her husband on the field with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
A month earlier, she rang in the new year with tennis star Serena Williams.
play
A month earlier, she rang in the new year with tennis star Serena Williams. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Williams says she didn't vote in the 2016 election and is not involved in politics at all due to her religious beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.
The Trumps even met Nelson Mandela, with Melania posting a photo with the South African leader after he died in 2013.
play
The Trumps even met Nelson Mandela, with Melania posting a photo with the South African leader after he died in 2013. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Despite the frequency of flashy photos, Trump had some posts that offer followers a glimpse into her private life.
play
Despite the frequency of flashy photos, Trump had some posts that offer followers a glimpse into her private life. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
She posted photos of super-healthy smoothies alongside fancy dinners out.
play
She posted photos of super-healthy smoothies alongside fancy dinners out. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Trump was apparently a fan of Sia's song "Chandelier."
play
Trump was apparently a fan of Sia's song "Chandelier." (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
There are many photos of her only son, Barron.
play
There are many photos of her only son, Barron. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Trump is extremely close with her son and has said that being a mom is her "most important job ever."
play
Trump is extremely close with her son and has said that being a mom is her "most important job ever." (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Source: Business Insider
She even posted a selfie she apparently took while dropping Barron off at school.
play
She even posted a selfie she apparently took while dropping Barron off at school. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
Trump has also posted a number of photos with her husband.
play
Trump has also posted a number of photos with her husband. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
While Melania Trump's social media primarily show her as an independent figure, she does post some pictures of her sharing some hobbies, such as golf, with the now-president.
play
While Melania Trump's social media primarily show her as an independent figure, she does post some pictures of her sharing some hobbies, such as golf, with the now-president. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
And, Trump wasn't above using Twitter to flirt with her husband.
play
And, Trump wasn't above using Twitter to flirt with her husband. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
From the glamorous lifestyle to some more sensual poses, there are a lot of photos on Trump's social media accounts that don't fit the stereotypical image of a first lady.
play
From the glamorous lifestyle to some more sensual poses, there are a lot of photos on Trump's social media accounts that don't fit the stereotypical image of a first lady. (Twitter MELANIATRUMP)
However, that has changed since her husband's election.
play
However, that has changed since her husband's election. (Twitter FLOTUS)
Now, Trump's "FLOTUS" Twitter account is flooded with photos of her visiting members of the military, meeting international leaders, and working with charities.
play
Now, Trump's "FLOTUS" Twitter account is flooded with photos of her visiting members of the military, meeting international leaders, and working with charities. (Twitter FLOTUS)
More light-hearted posts are the exception — and you won't find any bikini selfies.
play
More light-hearted posts are the exception — and you won't find any bikini selfies. (Twitter FLOTUS)
In many ways, Trump's social media presence has changed more than her husband's since the election.
play
In many ways, Trump's social media presence has changed more than her husband's since the election. (Twitter FLOTUS)
Trump celebrated her first year as first lady with a photo that did not feature the president — a move that raised a few eyebrows.
play
Trump celebrated her first year as first lady with a photo that did not feature the president — a move that raised a few eyebrows. (Twitter FLOTUS)
She hasn't made any public statement since the Wall Street Journal reported that the president's lawyer paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to cover up an alleged affair between the president and the porn star soon after Barron's birth.
Trump says she is focused on work. And, her social media proves that she's truly committing to her new, less glamorous way of life — at least publicly.
play
Trump says she is focused on work. And, her social media proves that she's truly committing to her new, less glamorous way of life — at least publicly. (Twitter FLOTUS)