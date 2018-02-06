Strategy :  Meet the long-lost, 26-year-old KFC chicken heiress and Instagram star with her own lingerie company

news

Entrepreneur Kaila Methven calls herself a KFC heiress.

Methven's family owned Rainbow Chicken Unlimited, a South African company that at one time supplied 90% of KFC's chicken.

Methven now runs two high-end lingerie brands: Madame Methven and LDKM.

You could be forgiven for not knowing that KFC has an heiress, because it doesn't. But lingerie designer Kaila Methven is the next best thing.

Methven is the granddaughter of the founder of Rainbow Chicken Unlimited, a South African company that at one time supplied 90% of KFC's chicken. The Methvens were also once the third-richest family in South Africa, Maxim reported.

Methven's grandfather, Stanley, was known as a food industry pioneer. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1986.

"[Stanley] Methven had a vision — that chicken would become a staple protein source – combined with formidable energy," Financial Mail, a South African business publication, wrote in 1995.

The family sold the chicken business in 1991, the year Kaila Methven was born. Despite being an heiress, Methven says she had a difficult childhood. Her mother committed suicide when Methven was 14, after which she moved to France to live with her estranged father.

Now, she has her own lingerie business and has become an Instagram star. Keep scrolling to see her glamorous life:

Meet Kaila Methven, the 26-year-old heiress to a KFC chicken fortune.

Her family founded a company that at one time supplied 90% of the chicken to KFC. They became the third-richest family in South Africa.

Methven would not confirm to Business Insider what she inherited from her family's success but says that she spent her early years in Beverly Hills before moving in with her father in France.

But her wealth came with some challenges. "As an 'heiress' I feel like any other person, just with more financial responsibilities and more stress. As with most people, the more money you have, the more problems you attain," she told Business Insider.

She says she has found her own success by running two lingerie brands: Madame Methven and LBKM.

Madame Methven is a high-end lingerie label with bras that can cost anywhere between $273 and $853. Bodysuits can cost up to $3,000. It also has its own atelier that offers bespoke designs for customers.

One corset is being sold on the website for an eye-watering $7,000.

The brand has been worn by the Kardashians and Demi Lovato.

Then there's LBKM, a more affordable brand, which Methven says is designed to be her "every woman" line.

Methven has almost 500,000 followers on Instagram and uses social media to flaunt her latest designs.

She also uses it to document her glamorous lifestyle.

She would not confirm to Business Insider how successful the brand has been, but said she is expecting to reach between $6 million and $10 million in profit in the next five years.

"I see an exceptionally bright future for myself, my team, and my brand. Madame Methven is here to take lingerie to the next level," she said.