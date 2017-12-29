Strategy :  McDonald's issues rare warning against eating at more than 100 of its restaurants in India (MCD)

news

McDonald's is telling customers not to eat at more than 100 of its restaurants in India, saying the food doesn't meet its standards for quality and safety.

The fast-food chain said there are "serious compliance risks" at 169 of its Indian restaurants that are operated by one of its franchise partners, Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), Quartz India reports.

McDonald's India has been locked in a bitter battle with CPRL for years. Four months ago, the company terminated its franchise agreement with CPRL.

"Since the termination of the franchise agreement, McDonald's India has not been able to verify if the unauthorized McDonald's restaurants operated by CPRL in north and east India are complying with applicable McDonald's standards, including those pertaining to supplies, operations and safety standards, and quality required for McDonald's products," a spokesman for McDonald's India told Quartz.

The warning from McDonald's comes several days after dozens of CPRL's restaurants were shut down due to a disagreement with a supplier.

CPRL has promised to find a new supplier to reopen the outlets, but McDonald's India says the restaurants need to be shut down permanently.