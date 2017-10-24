Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  McDonald's is finally planning to roll out a replacement for the Dollar Menu — and it could be the biggest fast-food news in years (MCD)

McDonald's executives say that the chain's replacement for the Dollar Menu will roll out in early 2018.

McDonald's is bringing back a new version of the Dollar Menu.

(AP/Bernadette Tuazon)
  • McDonald's is rolling out a new value menu in 2018.
  • The menu will offer items priced at $1, $2, and $3.
  • McDonald's has struggled to attract budget-conscious customers since killing the Dollar Menu in 2014.

McDonald's has finally found a replacement for the Dollar Menu.

On Tuesday, the company said in a call with investors that the chain plans to roll out a new value menu with items priced at $1, $2, and $3 in early 2018.

Executives acknowledged that McDonald's has struggled to attract value-minded customers since killing the Dollar Menu in 2014.

Recent promotions such as the McPick 2 and $1 drinks have helped bring back customers. However, this new menu would be the chain's first attempt to truly recapture the magic of the Dollar Menu with a national value menu.

"This perhaps is the biggest $MCD news in yrs & has been in development for a very long time," an account run by a McDonald's insider, under the title " target="_blank"McD Truth," tweeted.

McD Truth continued, saying the new menu "has the potential to be bigger than" all-day breakfast — an innovation that helped spark the chain's impressive turnaround in the US over the last two years.

