Strategy :  McDonald's is falling short on recycling in one massive way — here's how it's changing that fact

McDonald's just announced two major sustainability commitments.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced that it will make recycling an option at all locations globally by 2025. Currently, roughly 10% of the more than 36,000 McDonald's locations allow people to recycle.

The chain is also pledging that by 2025, all packaging on customer products will come from "renewable or recycled sources," or sources certified by environmental organizations Forest Stewardship Council or Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification.

"As the world's largest restaurant company, we have the opportunity — and frankly responsibility — to use our scale for good," Francesca DeBiase, McDonald's chief supply chain and sustainability officer, told Business Insider.

According to DeBiase, the hardest part of the new sustainability pledges will be to add a recycling option at every location. Due to different local regulations — including some regions that lack the necessary infrastructure — DeBiase says that adding recycling globally is a multi-year effort.

"Working with different municipalities to put the infrastructure in place is going to be the most complex piece of work that we do," DeBiase said.

The new sustainability efforts follow McDonald's announcement that it will ditch foam cold-beverage cups and trays. The company also recently announced plans to use 100% recycled fiber-based packaging globally by 2020.