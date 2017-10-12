Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Mandalay Bay just denied a claim that victims are using to blame the hotel for the Las Vegas shooting

Strategy Mandalay Bay just denied a claim that victims are using to blame the hotel for the Las Vegas shooting

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mandalay Bay Hotel shut down police officials' claims that there was a six-minute gap between the first shot fired on hotel premises and security being called.

The site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting is seen outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 2, 2017. play

The site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting is seen outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 2, 2017.

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

MGM Resorts, the parent company of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, shut down police officials' allegation that there was a six-minute gap between when the first shot was fired on hotel premises and when security was called during the Las Vegas shooting.

"The 9:59 p.m. PDT time was derived from a Mandalay Bay report manually created after the fact without the benefit of information we now have," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate."

According to the statement, shots were fired "at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio."

Stephen Paddock shot Campos, a security guard, through the door of his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. Campos, who was hit in the leg, notified security. Police officers and hotel security officers immediately responded to Campos' report on the radio that shots had been fired, according to MGM.

People have been pressing police and the Mandalay Bay this week to explain an apparent six-minute gap in authorities' latest timeline of the Las Vegas shooting.

A US official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the hotel did not notify police of any gunshots until after Paddock had opened fire on the crowd. According to officers' timelines of the event, that would mean there were roughly six minutes between when the first shot was fired in the Mandalay Bay and when police were summoned.

A lawsuit filed Monday by Paige Gasper cited this apparent gap as evidence of the hotel's "negligence" in preventing the mass shooting that killed 59 people and wounded nearly 500. The complaint accuses the Mandalay Bay of failing to "timely respond or otherwise act" in response to Campos' shooting, something that MGM now refutes.

MGM's statement concludes: "We will continue to work with law enforcement as we have from the first moments of this tragedy as they work toward developing an accurate timeline."

Top 3

1 QS 2017 Rankings Only two African cities made the list for the best...bullet
2 Strategy Too many people are asking themselves the wrong question...bullet
3 Strategy More than 60 malls across America will be closed on...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"It wasn't just the right thing to do — it was the smart thing to do," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.
Strategy Years before becoming Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau recruited women into politics so he could stack his cabinet with them once elected
A member of the FBI leaves the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 4.
Strategy There's a troubling gap in the Las Vegas shooting timeline
null
Strategy We went inside the massive 367-room luxury hotel that wants to kill Airbnb
Under Armour is falling out of favor with teens.
Strategy Under Armour isn't cool with teens anymore — and it's becoming a huge problem for the brand (UA)