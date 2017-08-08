Strategy :  Malia Obama is having an epic 'gap year' before school starts at Harvard — here's a look back at her life

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Malia Obama is taking advantage of time off before starting at Harvard University.

The former president's daughter has been taking a "gap year" before classes start this fall.

Malia was most recently shown dancing to The Killers at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago this weekend, in footage obtained by TMZ.

Here's a look at her life so far:

Malia Obama was 10 when Obama took office.

She spent her teens growing up in the White House.

With her younger sister, Sasha.

After moving from Chicago to Washington DC, both Malia and Sasha began school at prestigious Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. The school has been described as "the Harvard of Washington's private schools." Theodore Roosevelt's son, Richard Nixon's daughter, Bill Clinton's daughter, and Al Gore's son all attended the school in the past.

The family spent every August vacationing in Martha's Vineyard from when the president took office in 2009. They missed one year in 2012 when he was campaigning for re-election.

In her last year of school, Malia interned on the set of "Girls."

She then graduated from high school in June 2016.

She toured several East Coast Ivy League schools before settling on Harvard.

Where she will begin her freshman year in the fall of 2017, graduating with the class of 2021.

Both of her parents attended Harvard Law School.

In the meantime, she's taking a "gap year."

In February, she worked with television studio The Weinstein Company for their marketing team in New York.

There's also been time to relax. In June, she went on a 10-day family vacation to Indonesia.

In August, she was seen dancing at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Watch the full video below: