Strategy :  Malia Obama is having an epic 'gap year' before school starts at Harvard — here's a look back at her life

  • Published:

19-year-old Malia Obama has grown up in the public eye.

Malia Obama will be starting at Harvard University in the fall of 2017. play

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)
Malia Obama is taking advantage of time off before starting at Harvard University.

The former president's daughter has been taking a "gap year" before classes start this fall.

Malia was most recently shown dancing to The Killers at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago this weekend, in footage obtained by TMZ.

Here's a look at her life so far:

Malia Obama was 10 when Obama took office.

(AP/Jae C. Hong)


She spent her teens growing up in the White House.

(The White House)


With her younger sister, Sasha.

(Gary Cameron/Reuters)


After moving from Chicago to Washington DC, both Malia and Sasha began school at prestigious Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. The school has been described as "the Harvard of Washington's private schools." Theodore Roosevelt's son, Richard Nixon's daughter, Bill Clinton's daughter, and Al Gore's son all attended the school in the past.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Source: Business Insider



The family spent every August vacationing in Martha's Vineyard from when the president took office in 2009. They missed one year in 2012 when he was campaigning for re-election.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Source: AP



In her last year of school, Malia interned on the set of "Girls."



She then graduated from high school in June 2016.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)


She toured several East Coast Ivy League schools before settling on Harvard.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


Where she will begin her freshman year in the fall of 2017, graduating with the class of 2021.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Both of her parents attended Harvard Law School.

Source: Business Insider



In the meantime, she's taking a "gap year."

(XPX/STAR MAX/IPx)


In February, she worked with television studio The Weinstein Company for their marketing team in New York.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



There's also been time to relax. In June, she went on a 10-day family vacation to Indonesia.

(AP Photo/N. Agung Nugroho)

Source: Politico



In August, she was seen dancing at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Watch the full video below:



