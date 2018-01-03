Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Macy's is about to announce another round of store closings (M)

Strategy Macy's is about to announce another round of store closings (M)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

After the upcoming round of closures, Macy's will have fewer than 600 stores, down from nearly 800 in 2014.

Macy's is closing stores. play

Macy's is closing stores.

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Macy's is planning to announce another round of store closures, the company told Business Insider.
  • After the upcoming round of closures, Macy's will have fewer than 600 stores, down from nearly 800 in 2014.


Macy's will announce another round of store closures this week as it continues to battle slowing sales and growing online competition.

Fewer than 30 stores will be on the forthcoming list of closures, the company confirmed to Business Insider.

The closures are part of a plan announced in August 2016 to shut down 100 stores, or about 15% of Macy's store base at the time. As of late October, 74 of those 100 stores were either closed or announced to be closed.

"Macy's, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets," the company said in a statement to Business Insider. "While closing a store is always a difficult decision because of the impact on our customers, our associates and the community, we deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers and associates."

The company said regular, non-seasonal employees who we are unable to find a job at nearby Macy's stores will be eligible for severance.

Final clearance sales will kick off shortly after the closings are announced and last roughly three months.

After the upcoming round of closures, Macy's will have fewer than 600 stores, down from nearly 800 in 2014.

Top 3

1 Strategy A step-by-step guide to get richer, healthier, and happier in...bullet
2 Strategy 3 signs you could be dating a high conflict personbullet
3 Strategy 18 bad habits you should break in 2018 to be more productivebullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Strategy In-N-Out just added its first new menu item in more than a decade — and it could hint at an expansion for the West Coast icon
Don't automatically freak out.
Strategy People in long-distance relationships share their top tips for making it work
null
Strategy 27 fascinating maps that show how Americans speak English differently across the US
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump eats a meal from McDonald's
Strategy Trump reportedly loves McDonald's because he has a 'longtime fear' of being poisoned (MCD)