Strategy :  Krispy Kreme is adding a Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut to the menu (KKD)

On Friday, the doughnut chain will begin selling the new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Doughnut. The sweet treat will cost $1.69, and will only be available for a limited time in the US.

The doughnut is filled with Reese's "peanut butter kreme" and dipped in chocolate icing. It is then drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter and sprinkled with Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter chips and peanuts.

"In partnering with The Hershey Company, we’re satisfying an intense desire that Krispy Kreme and Reese’s fans never knew they had," Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme's CMO, said in a statement.