Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Krispy Kreme is adding a Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut to the menu (KKD)

Strategy Krispy Kreme is adding a Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut to the menu (KKD)

  • Published:

Krispy Kreme is partnering with Hershey's to sell a doughnut that tastes like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

null play

null

(Krispy Kreme)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Friday, the doughnut chain will begin selling the new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Doughnut. The sweet treat will cost $1.69, and will only be available for a limited time in the US.

The doughnut is filled with Reese's "peanut butter kreme" and dipped in chocolate icing. It is then drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter and sprinkled with Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter chips and peanuts.

"In partnering with The Hershey Company, we’re satisfying an intense desire that Krispy Kreme and Reese’s fans never knew they had," Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme's CMO, said in a statement.

Top 3

1 Strategy When Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi got her pivotal promotion, her...bullet
2 Strategy A former HR exec who reviewed over 40,000 résumés says these...bullet
3 Strategy The 15-year-old CEO mentored by Daymond John inked a...bullet

Strategy

Strategy 4 things smart employees never disclose at the office
Did your college town make the cut? Boulder, Colorado, won top billing.
Strategy The 20 best college towns in America
Hundreds of people turned out.
Strategy We visited Amazon's massive jobs fair at a warehouse in New Jersey, where people lined up around the block hoping to score a job
Brandon (pictured), otherwise known as the Mad Fientist, has recovered since that first Monday.
Strategy A man who retired at 34 says he 'freaked out' on the first Monday he didn't have to go to work