Strategy :  Ivanka Trump and her husband are secretly awesome matchmakers who say they're responsible for 7 marriages and 0 divorces

Ivanka Trump told FOX News that she and her husband Jared Kushner like to set people up in relationships: "People don't realize it's our hidden skill."

  • Their efforts have resulted in seven marriages, so far.
(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have a little-known hobby: matchmaking.

During an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel, Trump said that Hannity was "almost successful" in setting up her assistant.

Here's Trump: "What really excited me about this story is when I found that you actually had a website where you were making matches because this is Jared and my secret talent. People don't realize it's our hidden skill. We're matchmakers."

So far, Trump added, their efforts have resulted in a whopping seven marriages. "Zero divorces, hopefully, God willing that continues," Trump said.

In her 2017 book, "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success," Trump writes that she and Kushner "see how our friends' strengths, passions, and personalities align, and we love helping people we care about find happiness."

Trump and Kushner didn't come together through someone's matchmaking efforts, per se. They met at a business networking lunch in New York City, arranged by Trump's longtime business partner Moshe Lax. As for whether Lax received a matchmaking fee? In an article in the magazine Mishpacha, highlighted in Politico, Lax said, "That's a state secret."

