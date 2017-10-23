Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  IT'S OFFICIAL: 238 cities and regions are duking it out to be the site of Amazon’s new $5 billion headquarters (AMZN)

  Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon received a huge number of proposals from cities and regions across North America.

  • Amazon put out a call for cities and regions to propose sites for their new HQ2.
  • It received proposals from 238 cities and regions across the North America.
  • The winning city will be announced next year.

The numbers are in, and they're a doozy.

Amazon says it has received 238 proposals from cities and regions wanting to host the company's new headquarters.

Proposals came from 54 states, provinces, and districts.

All US states except Arkansas, Hawaii, Montana, Vertmont, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota submitted bids, according to the graphic Amazon released. Provinces and territories in Canada and Mexico also submitted bids that will be considered.

The deadline to submit was October 19.

Amazon will now sift through the proposals, eliminating ones that don't fit its criteria. The company will announce a decision early next year.

Amazon specified it was looking for an area with a low cost of living, an educated and tech-savvy workforce, high incentives, at least 1 million people, and close access to an international airport, among other requirements.

With these requirements in mind, some cities definitely have a better shot than others.

Amazon said it expects to invest $5 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs at the site of the new headquarters.

