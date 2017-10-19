Strategy :  Inside the dark, fantasy world of millionaire 'whales' at casinos, who receive ridiculous perks and are under harsh scrutiny since the Las Vegas shooting

The life of a Las Vegas high-roller is the stuff of fantasy. Penthouse suites, gourmet meals, VIP concerts — and, most of it doesn't even come out of gamblers' pockets.
It's in casinos' interest to convince gamblers to come back again and again, and to stay as long as possible — often in the resort attached to the casino. So, they roll out the red carpet and pile on the perks.
However, there have been questions recently as to if these perks could be abused after Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was reportedly given access to the Mandalay Bay freight elevator as a "perk" due to his high-roller status.
Here's a look into the lives of high-rollers — and what exactly these perks involve.
The biggest high-rollers in the world of gambling are called "whales": people who regularly wager thousands or millions of dollars in a single night.
Patrons play craps at a table at Mohegan Sun (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
While poker players play the leading role in most high-roller legends, baccarat is actually the game of choice for most whales, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch research analyst Shaun C. Kelley.
Baccarat dealer Ramiro Nepomuceno, right, shuffles cards at the MGM Hotel and Casino. (Associated Press)
Source: Business Insider
Whales can wager up to $5 million in one night — so casinos need to convince them to visit as much as possible.
Source: The Associated Press
Casinos offer known whales perks like free luxury cars, discounts on gambling losses, and even shopping funds — which are especially helpful if they have a spouse who is less interested in spending hours in a casino.
Private concerts for high rollers are a classic ploy used by casinos to convince VIPs to visit more often.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hosts a Pre-Fight Party at REHAB Pool Party at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch/IPX)
The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas spent millions of dollars redesigning its highest floors, turning them into 21 penthouse suites, completed earlier this year.
Source: Las Vegas Review Journal
These penthouses and other hotel rooms are often discounted or comped by the casino if the gambler is known to bet big.
The Platinum Hotel in Las Vegas (Courtesy of The Platinum Hotel)
High-rolling VIPs play with other VIPs at reserved tables, typically near the main floor, or, sometimes, in "more exclusive and restricted-access areas," according to Kelley.
Black Jack Dealer J.C. Nichols waits for players in the London Club, a high-roller room, at the Aladdin hotel-casino in Las Vegas (AP Photo/Lori Cain)
Source: Business Insider
Even high-rollers who don't quite meet "whale" status typically play in private rooms, as well as receiving other perks reserved for people willing to wager more money than the average gambler.
Foxwoods Casino would send a limo to high roller Nick Varano's Boston home two or three times a month to drive him to the Connecticut casino. Varano told the Associated Press in 2006 that he would spend "a minimum of at least $1,000 to $10,000."
High roller Nick Varano, center, gestures as Ralph Ventola and Frank DePasquale, right, listen to old gambling stories in 2006. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey)
Foxwoods would provide Varano and his friends food on the house — and that's just the start of the culinary benefits of gambling big.
Many casinos have upscale restaurants located within the walls of casino-resorts.
CUT by Wolfgang Puck is located at The Palazzo. (Cut)
Joël Robuchon's restaurant in the Mansion at MGM Grand is widely seen as the city's best restaurant. According to restaurant critic Jay Rayner, a meal at the restaurant — which typically costs roughly $600 per person — is a perk that MGM offers high-rollers for free.
Source: The Man Who Ate the World: In Search of the Perfect Dinner
The perks enjoyed by high rollers have been cast in a darker light following the Las Vegas shooting.
A poker player takes his anti from his stack of chips during a game of Texas Hold 'em in Las Vegas (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson))
The shooter, Stephen Paddock, was known as a high roller, sometimes gambling with more than $10,000 a day playing high-stakes video poker.
An old photograph of gunman Stephen Paddock, pictured next to his brother Eric, which the family provided to the media. (AP)
Source: NBC News
Experts told USA Today that Paddock could have likely received perks such as rooms with better views, private check-in service, and an extra layer of privacy from hotel staff (Paddock reportedly had a "do not disturb" sign hung on his door for his four-day stay at Mandalay Bay).
Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after Paddock opened fire. (David Becker/Getty Images)
Source: USA Today
“If they want to hang a ‘do not disturb’ sign on the door for four days, and anybody says it’s unusual, then we say to leave them alone," Mike Wootan, a retired casino manager, told USA Today. "We don’t want to go rattling their cages or make them feel uncomfortable."
Paddock reportedly set one of three cameras up on this room service cart to monitor the hallway. (Bild exclusive/Polaris)
Source: USA Today
Paddock was reportedly able to use the Mandalay Bay freight elevator as a high-roller perk. It is unclear how Paddock used the elevator. However, when law enforcement officers entered his room after the shooting, they found 10 suitcases filled with guns.
Guns strewn about Stephen Paddock's Mandalay Bay hotel room. (The Daily Mail)
Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal