Strategy :  If Amazon doesn't choose your city for HQ2, don't worry — you can do any of these well-paying Amazon jobs from home

  Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon came in seventh on FlexJobs' list of the best companies from telecommuting. Here are some of the work-from-home jobs Amazon offers.

You don't have to live near Amazon's headquarters to do these jobs. play

You don't have to live near Amazon's headquarters to do these jobs.

(OKcamera/Shutterstock)
Amazon released its short list of the 20 cities that might be the site of its second headquarters.

The retail giant also came in seventh place on FlexJobs' list of the best companies when it comes to telecommuting, meaning the offer a ton of work-from-home jobs.

• We've listed some of the best full-time telecommuting jobs Amazon has on offer.


The battle for Amazon's second headquarters has entered the final stages, and just 20 places are left vying to become home to HQ2.

But if your goal is to land a role at Amazon, don't feel bad if your city gets passed over. The company offers numerous telecommuting jobs that won't require you to pack up and move.

FlexJobs recently released a list of 100 companies with the most telecommuting jobs. Amazon came in seventh, out of a total of over 49,000 companies.

Here's a look at some of the full-time telecommuting job openings they've offered in the past, along with salary data from Glassdoor:

Solutions architect

Solutions architect play

Solutions architect

(Gleb Leonov/Strelka Institute/Flickr)

This full-time role involves technical engagements with Amazon's partners and customers.

Average salary: $140,818



Canadian-English linguist

Canadian-English linguist play

Canadian-English linguist

(Kevin Frayer/AP Images)

This role requires proficiency in Canadian English, and features transcription, translation, and data analysis.

Average salary: $57,909



Communications program manager

Communications program manager play

Communications program manager

(Stock Rocket/Shutterstock)

This remote role calls for high-tech company experience and a minimum of 10 years of marketing experience.

Average salary: $104,374



Corporate trainer

Corporate trainer play

Corporate trainer

(Omar Havana / Stringer / Getty Images)

This seasonal role focuses upon the training of company ambassadors.

Average salary: $44,640



Senior client lead recruiter

Senior client lead recruiter play

Senior client lead recruiter

(DouglasJennifer/Shutterstock)

For this gig, the candidate is required to have five years of experience and fluency in Spanish, Portuguese, and English.

Average salary: $90,201



Human resources leadership coordinator

Human resources leadership coordinator play

Human resources leadership coordinator

(Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock)

For this remote job, Amazon only wants people who are "customer obsessed and motivated."

Average salary: $54,727



Technical editor

Technical editor play

Technical editor

(Tim Gray/Shutterstock)

Ths remote gig features creating and editing Amazon Web Services training materials.

Average salary: $76,051



Field enablement strategist

Field enablement strategist play

Field enablement strategist

(Ilze Filipova/Shutterstock)

This remote job requires management and product marketing experience.

Average salary: $72,892



Virtual programs manager

Virtual programs manager play

Virtual programs manager

(Alissa Kumarova/Shutterstock)

An ability to travel and leadership skills are two requirements for this management role.

Average salary: $94,063



Sourcing specialist

Sourcing specialist play

Sourcing specialist

(Dean Drobo/Shutterstock)

This full-time telecommuting gig requires a degree in an area related to business or human resources.

Average salary: $80,606



Senior financial analyst

Senior financial analyst play

Senior financial analyst

(fivepointsix/Shutterstock)

This telecommuting role involves analyzing data around cost reductions.

Average salary: $108,750



