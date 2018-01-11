Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  How to trust your decisions when you have the final say

Strategy How to trust your decisions when you have the final say

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Venture capitalist Susan Lyne has been an executive at many companies, and she learned the best way to make decisions when you're the one at the top.

susan lyne play

susan lyne

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Susan Lyne is a venture capitalist who has had leadership roles at Disney, Martha Stewart Omnimedia, and Gilt Groupe, among other places.
  • She said she learned how to be a leader as the founder of a film magazine in the mid-'80s.
  • It taught her that responsibility means not constantly seeking approval for every decision she made, a lesson she considers a turning point.


In 1986, Susan Lyne was a journalist who had just launched a new film magazine, Premiere.

Her cofounder was John Evans, the former publisher of the Village Voice who she met when she worked there.

While Lyne had been in leadership roles before, she had never been at the very top. And this threw her for a loop.

As she explained in a recent interview for Business Insider's podcast "Success! How I Did It": "I didn't really think about it being a huge change until I got into it, and I realized that I was constantly looking around for somebody I could show what I was doing to — because I still wanted approval, I still wanted somebody to say, 'Yes, this is good. Go.'"

Lyne would go on to have an impressive career that included running ABC's primetime lineup, leading Martha Stewart's media empire, and serving as CEO of Gilt Groupe. Today she's the founding partner of the venture capital firm BBG.

But not before she had one of the biggest turning points in her career and learned how to be a leader at Premiere magazine in the late 1980s.

The lesson she learned is applicable to anyone given the responsibility to make a major decision, regardless of whether or not they're an executive.

"It took me really, I would say, the first year to get really comfortable with the idea that I was the final say," Lyne said.

She explained that she tried to make Evans the final say. "I sent him over stories and he would ignore them. I finally sent him my editor's letter, and he called me up and he said, 'Susan, don't ever send me stuff. This is your magazine. I don't buy a dog and bark for it.' It was his way of saying, 'This is yours and you've got to own it.'"

It registered with her that other people don't necessarily have access to better information — and that even having access to more information around making a decision won't lead to a better result. At some point, you need to trust yourself.

"It was definitely tough love," Lyne said of Evans' advice, "but it was a useful thing for me to hear. It was a turning point for me."

Top 3

1 Strategy 11 things you say that will automatically disqualify you in a...bullet
2 Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT,...bullet
3 Strategy A day in the life of the richest person in history, Jeff...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

retail innovations
Strategy Walmart expands Scan & Go program – and it could help the chain compete with other retailers (WMT)
Stedman Graham sparked speculation when he suggested his longtime partner Oprah Winfrey might run for president.
Strategy A look inside the relationship of Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham, who say avoiding marriage helped them stay together for 32 years
dick's sporting goods floor
Strategy Under Armour might be making a fatal mistake in its bid to save itself (UAA)
null
Strategy I've traveled to 24 countries — here are the American stereotypes I heard all over the world