Strategy :  How to order the right way at Chick-fil-A

Fried chicken has become a huge trend in fast food, and Chick-fil-A is an industry leader.

If you've never been before, have no fear — we've compiled a list of the menu items worth ordering.



Fried chicken has taken over fast-food.

And as the ruler of the roost, Chick-fil-A is leading the charge. A recent Piper Jaffray survey found that Chick-fil-A was second in terms of favorability with teens.

While Chick-fil-A continues to expand from its southern stronghold into the Northeast and beyond, many diners unfamiliar with the storied chain will suddenly find themselves pausing at the counter or in the drive-thru line, wondering what to order.

Well have no fear, intrepid American Eaters. The Chick-fil-A Dining Guide is here.

We've rounded up the best of the menu here, so if you find yourselves bewildered by the jarring friendliness of a Chick-fil-A cashier, you can still order with confidence.

The illustrious, sophisticated, Chick-fil-A Dining Guide:

So, you're at Chick-fil-A. Good work! The chain launched an aggressive expansion plan in recent years, barreling into the New York City market and striking up the East Coast as well as into the Midwest.

The menu is essentially all chicken, so here's to hoping you realized that and are in fact in the mood for chicken.

There are several categories to cover: sandwiches, finger foods, breakfast, sides, and the "healthy" option.

Sandwich: the Chicken Sandwich.

You can't beat a classic. The original chicken sandwich is an easy choice — in its sheer simplicity lies its strength. This sandwich came second in our fried chicken sandwich smackdown, shut out of the top spot only by an intriguing addition from KFC.

The chicken breast is tender and juicy, and while it isn't outrageously crispy, the quality of it more than makes up for that. Only a handful of lively pickle slices garnish it, and that's all it needs — a slight acidic jolt to cut through the savory chicken and pillowy bun.

Finger food: the Chicken Nuggets.

This is another fairly obvious and entirely solid choice. The nuggets are definitely superior to the chicken strips, not in quality but in psychological experience. Chicken nuggets harken back to childhood (although yes, you should still eat them as an adult, clearly), and are more much more fun than the responsible and sensible strips. And more is always better than less, right?

Plus, they took the top spot in our fast-food chicken nugget roundup. The tender white meat chicken is very clearly real chicken, and easily the most identifiable as such compared to competitors. And the bevy of dipping sauces that accompanies these nuggets can cover just about any flavor craving.

Side: the Waffle Fries (and a caveat).

The waffle fries at Chick-fil-A are tried-and-true. I've always been a fan of the waffle-cut, as it tends to hold more crunch than the classic shoelace fry. While they can be underwhelming at times, when they're served fresh from the fryer, they're worth it. Just make sure to eat them first, before they get cold.

And while the fries are my vote for the definitive side, there is also...

Side: the Superfood side.

Let me say this: it's good.

Am I bowled over by this healthy side of broccolini and kale doused in a light vinaigrette, dotted with roasted nuts and dried sour cherries? No. But it's pretty decent.

Then why include it? I was told by multiple people that this is, in fact, their favorite side at Chick-fil-A — enough people that I feel obliged to include it, despite my lukewarm reception.

Breakfast menu: the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit.

Huh? A non-chicken item?

I hear you, I truly do. And while the chicken biscuit is a superb breakfast sandwich (try it with some grape jelly smeared on the biscuit, trust me), the simple sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit is divine, as we discovered in Business Insider's ranking of Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu items. Praised with unnecessarily flowery language, but it's just so good.

I like to consider myself something of an expert on breakfast sandwiches, and this one is just delicious. The biscuit is buttery and fluffy; the sausage, fatty and peppery. The folded egg, despite its rather fake appearance, is light and tastes real.

Healthy option: the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

To its credit, for a fried chicken chain, Chick-fil-A has tried to balance out its menu with some healthier items. So if you're not craving a breaded chicken breast pressure-cooked in peanut oil, there are options.

The grilled chicken sandwich is surprisingly good. The chicken itself is artfully seasoned, well marinated, and grilled in a way that manages to keep the tender juiciness of the meat intact. And with just a tomato slice and some lettuce garnishing the piece, there's minimal fuss — the club version adds cheese and bacon, which ultimately distracts from the chicken itself.

So onward, you plucky and courageous American Eater!

Chicken awaits, be it fried or grilled. I've tried it all, so trust me on this.

Or don't! Blaze your own trail! Just promise me you won't get the grilled nuggets, because those are as pointless as figuring out how many Weight Watchers points a Big Mac is worth.