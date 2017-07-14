Strategy :  How to get free Starbucks today (SBUX)

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Starbucks is giving away free drinks on Friday — but they aren't coffee.

Starbucks is giving away free drinks to promote its new line of iced tea.

(Starbucks)
On Friday, July 14, Starbucks is giving away free tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions from 1 to 2 p.m. local time.

Starbucks is selling three flavors of the ice tea: Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea, and Peach Citrus Tea.

Starbucks launched the Infusions line, made with steeped fruit and botanical blends combined with Teavana iced tea, on Tuesday. Previously, the coffee chain flavored iced tea with syrups.

