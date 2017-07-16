Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  How to get free McDonald's ice cream today (MCD)

Strategy How to get free McDonald's ice cream today (MCD)

  • Published:

To get free ice cream, customers must first download McDonald's mobile app.

McDonald's is giving away free soft-serve ice cream nationwide. play

McDonald's is giving away free soft-serve ice cream nationwide.

(Instagram/McDonald's)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

McDonald's is giving away free soft-serve ice cream cones nationwide on Sunday.

To get free cones, customers must first download the McDonald's mobile app.

The offer will appear on the app on July 16 under "my deals."

Customers must present the offer at a McDonald's drive-thru or in restaurants to redeem the deal.

McDonald's is offering the free cones to celebrate national ice cream day and highlight the recent changes that the fast-food chain made to its soft-serve recipe.

The new recipe, which McDonald's started rolling out late last year, removes artificial flavors, colors and preservatives from the soft-serve in its dessert items including McFlurries and shakes.

Top 3

1 Strategy Ethiopia dethrones Ivory Coast as Africa's fastest growing...bullet
2 Strategy 11 jobs to avoid if you prefer to work alonebullet
3 Strategy 13 jobs you should avoid if you need your personal spacebullet

Strategy

null
Strategy Southerners swear by this regional chicken chain's breakfast menu — we went to see if it lives up to the hype (BOJA)
Some of these rules were weirdly specific.
Strategy 7 rules of medieval knighthood that will change the way you look at chivalry
Ferri even got to meet Queen Cersei — or, rather, actress Lena Headley.
Strategy Here's what it’s REALLY like to be an extra on Game of Thrones
Fast-food restaurants in the US haven't done much to appeal to people who eat gluten-free.
Strategy I'm gluten-free and survived on nothing but fast food for 5 days — here's what happened