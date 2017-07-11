Strategy :  How to get free Chick-fil-A today

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Chick-fil-A is giving away tons of free food on July 11 for its annual "Cow Appreciation Day."

Chick-fil-A is giving away tons of free food on July 11. play

Chick-fil-A is giving away tons of free food on July 11.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)
Chick-fil-A is giving away tons of free food Tuesday for its annual "Cow Appreciation Day."

The fried-chicken chain is offering a free entrée — which includes chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and more — to anyone dressed in "cow attire," which can include a full costume or simply a cow-themed accessory like a handbag.

The promotion applies to breakfast, lunch, and dinner items for adults from the time that Chick-fil-A's restaurants open to 7 p.m.

Children in cow-inspired attire will be given a free kid's meal.

The event is Chick-fil-A's biggest promotion of the year.

The chain gave away nearly 1.6 million free entrée to cow-dressed customers last year, according to the company.

(Chick-fil-A)

This is the 13th year in a row that Chick-fil-A has run the promotion. It was previously held on Fridays, but demand was so overwhelming that the company decided to move it to a less busy day, and now holds the event annually on Tuesdays.

Customers can find out more about "Cow Appreciation Day" on the company's website.

