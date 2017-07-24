Strategy :  How to build successful systems as an entrepreneur

At the beginning of every year, many people make new year resolutions.

In that same way would be entrepreneurs also make resolutions which they hope to work on.

Sometimes, they start to work on the resolutions with a lot of vigour but later give up along the line.

Here are tips to help you structure your life and habits so your resolutions can be achieved.

• Look at your overall goal

When you write your overall goal e.g. I want to own a digital marketing company for SME’s, you should also break it down it achievable components.

• Form the habit

Chief Executive Officer of Edel Technologies Ethel Cofie gave an example of the breakdown as follows.

“I want to be an expert in digital marketing.”

She added a further breakdown as “every day I want to be able to post a one minute video on Instagram teaching SMEs how to do digital marketing.”

This will help you attract businesses to yourself even before you move from the corporate world. In order for a habit to stick, you must do it for a minimum of 30 days.

• Put that habit into an established routine (daily routine)

Include the new habit in your everyday schedule. Ethel Cofie urged that the new habit should be inserted at a time when you are a bit more relaxed.

She encouraged that you do not allocate too much time from the start.

“so you can allocate 10 minutes for 30 days and when it becomes part of you, the time will increase by itself. Don’t try and 2 hours at a sitting. It’s not possible.”

• Baby steps

“Don’t try and solve everything in one day,” Cofie said.

She said spending a maximum of 20 minutes working on your dream daily is more practical than planning to spend 2 hours every day on your project.

• Make a plan for your obstacles

Even though you have a plan obstacles will come up. Lights out, working late, having an unplanned visitor among others.

Write down what happens if there is an obstacle. “How do I recover the lost time if there is an obstacle that hinders your plan?”

• Find an accountability partner

Ethel cautioned that you don’t have to share your dreams with everybody but rather “have somebody who understands where you are going and be accountable to them so they can call you on when you are making a mistake.”

• Reward the milestones

Take yourself out, purchase something beautiful for yourself or do anything to reward yourself for every achievement on the journey.

Cofie said, “this helps you have something to look forward to.”