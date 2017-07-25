Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Hilarious Twitter thread that pairs fast food chains with zodiac signs is going viral

Strategy Hilarious Twitter thread that pairs fast food chains with zodiac signs is going viral

  Published:

It's about time that astrology and fast food collided.

Chick fil A 12 play

Chick fil A 12

(Hollis Johnson)
Twitter user venuschain took to the platform to share some much-needed truths about the connection between astrology and fast food.

From Burger King to Panda Express, he theorizes, every chain has its corresponding sign — for better or for worse.

For example, Sonic is Aries:

Panda Express is Taurus:

McDonald's is obviously a Gemini:

Chick-fil-A is Cancer:

Chipotle is Leo:

Burger King is Virgo, in a particularly harsh estimation of those born between August 22 and September 22:

We're censoring the tweet here, but it says that Burger King is "always on some weird s---, but still trying, unpopular, sits in the back of the class drawing anime."

Wendy's is Libra:

Late-night icon Jack in the Box is Scorpio:

In-n-Out is Sagittarius:

Raising Cane's, the fastest-growing chain in the US, is Capricorn:

Taco Bell is Aquarius:

Censoring this one, due to an overly-accurate take (also, profanity). Taco Bell is "Aquarius, always trying to be innovative, sometimes good sometimes bad, might f--- you over."

And, finally, Subway is Pisces:

Hats off to venuschain for illuminating these truths of the universe.

