Strategy :  Hilarious Twitter thread that pairs fast food chains with zodiac signs is going viral

It's about time that astrology and fast food collided.
Twitter user venuschain took to the platform to share some much-needed truths about the connection between astrology and fast food.
From Burger King to Panda Express, he theorizes, every chain has its corresponding sign — for better or for worse.
We're censoring the tweet here, but it says that Burger King is "always on some weird s---, but still trying, unpopular, sits in the back of the class drawing anime."
Censoring this one, due to an overly-accurate take (also, profanity). Taco Bell is "Aquarius, always trying to be innovative, sometimes good sometimes bad, might f--- you over."
Hats off to venuschain for illuminating these truths of the universe.