Strategy :  Hilarious meme showing Outback Steakhouses in the shape of a pentagram is going viral

People are going crazy over a new meme that shows Outback restaurants laid out in a striking shape.

One Twitter user posted images of the chain's restaurants on maps of different cities across the US, including New York and Indianapolis. When connected, the image bore an uncanny resemblance to a pentagram.

The tweet quickly went viral.

Some Twitter users are jokingly claiming that it's part of a larger conspiracy theory.

Outback responded to tweets claiming they are the "devil restaurant" with a picture of its famous Bloomin' Onion dish.

Outback has 742 restaurants in the US.