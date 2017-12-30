Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Here's what Trump's tax plan means for people working in tech making between $43,000 and $145,000 a year

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Business Insider and career site Zippia broke down on how the new tax bill will affect take-home pay for people working in the tech sector.

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)
• US President Donald Trump has signed tax reform into law.

• Career site Zippia broke down how the final tax bill could affect take-home pay in 2018 for people in various occupations.

• Business Insider looked into how the tax bill would affect people working in a range of tech-related jobs.


US President Donald Trump has signed the GOP's huge tax reform effort into law, despite harsh criticisms of the plan from the public and experts.

Business Insider's Lauren Lyons Cole reported that while take-home pay is set to rise under the tax reform plan, most Americans won't see a ton of extra cash in their pockets. But how much you save also depends on how much you currently earn.

Career site Zippia provided us with data breaking down how different occupations fare under the finalized tax plan. Business Insider decided to look into how the new plan will affect tech workers in particular.

The estimated federal tax savings below are for a single, childless taxpayer who owns a house valued at three times their salary. Zippia's calculations factored in whether a given taxpayer would benefit most from taking the standard deduction or itemizing deductions.

Following is a look at how tech workers in a number of occupations, from computer operators to computer and information systems managers, could see their taxes change next year.

Computer operators

Computer operators play

Computer operators

(Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Average salary: $43,880

Current tax: $4,389

Tax under the Republican plan: $3,635

Percent tax cut: 17.2%



Computer network support specialists

Computer network support specialists play

Computer network support specialists

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Average salary: $67,770

Current tax: $8,747

Tax under the Republican plan: $8,209

Percent tax cut: 6.2%



Web developers

Web developers play

Web developers

(Flickr/iamagenious)

Average salary: $72,150

Current tax: $9,643

Tax under the Republican plan: $9,066

Percent tax cut: 6.0%



Network and computer systems administrators

Network and computer systems administrators play

Network and computer systems administrators

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Average salary: $84,500

Current tax: $12,128

Tax under the Republican plan: $11,253

Percent tax cut: 7.2%



Computer programmers

Computer programmers play

Computer programmers

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Average salary: $85,180

Current tax: $12,262

Tax under the Republican plan: $11,371

Percent tax cut: 7.3%



Postsecondary computer science teachers

Postsecondary computer science teachers play

Postsecondary computer science teachers

(VFS Digital Design/Flickr)

Average salary: $89,670

Current tax: $13,149

Tax under the Republican plan: $12,152

Percent tax cut: 7.6%



Computer systems analysts

Computer systems analysts play

Computer systems analysts

(Alper Çuğun/Flickr)

Average salary: $91,620

Current tax: $13,534

Tax under the Republican plan: $12,491

Percent tax cut: 7.7%



Computer network architects

Computer network architects play

Computer network architects

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Average salary: $104,240

Current tax: $16,028

Tax under the Republican plan: $14,806

Percent tax cut: 7.6%



Applications software developers

Applications software developers play

Applications software developers

(Adam Berry/Stringer/Getty Images)

Average salary: $104,300

Current tax: $16,040

Tax under the Republican plan: $14,819

Percent tax cut: 7.6%



Systems software developers

Systems software developers play

Systems software developers

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Average salary: $116,320

Current tax: $18,414

Tax under the Republican plan: $17,461

Percent tax cut: 5.2%



Computer and information research scientists

Computer and information research scientists play

Computer and information research scientists

(Sebastian ter Burg/Flickr)

Average salary: $116,320

Current tax: $18,414

Tax under the Republican plan: $17,461

Percent tax cut: 5.2%



Computer hardware engineers

Computer hardware engineers play

Computer hardware engineers

(Flickr/Daveynin)

Average salary: $118,700

Current tax: $18,905

Tax under the Republican plan: $17,985

Percent tax cut: 4.9%



Computer and information systems managers

Computer and information systems managers play

Computer and information systems managers

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Average salary: $145,740

Current tax: $24,888

Tax under the Republican plan: $23,929

Percent tax cut: 3.9%



