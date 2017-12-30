Strategy :  Here's what Trump's tax plan means for people working in tech making between $43,000 and $145,000 a year

Business Insider and career site Zippia broke down on how the new tax bill will affect take-home pay for people working in the tech sector.
• US President Donald Trump has signed tax reform into law.
• Career site Zippia broke down how the final tax bill could affect take-home pay in 2018 for people in various occupations.
• Business Insider looked into how the tax bill would affect people working in a range of tech-related jobs.
US President Donald Trump has signed the GOP's huge tax reform effort into law, despite harsh criticisms of the plan from the public and experts.
Business Insider's Lauren Lyons Cole reported that while take-home pay is set to rise under the tax reform plan, most Americans won't see a ton of extra cash in their pockets. But how much you save also depends on how much you currently earn.
Career site Zippia provided us with data breaking down how different occupations fare under the finalized tax plan. Business Insider decided to look into how the new plan will affect tech workers in particular.
The estimated federal tax savings below are for a single, childless taxpayer who owns a house valued at three times their salary. Zippia's calculations factored in whether a given taxpayer would benefit most from taking the standard deduction or itemizing deductions.
Following is a look at how tech workers in a number of occupations, from computer operators to computer and information systems managers, could see their taxes change next year.
Average salary: $43,880
Current tax: $4,389
Tax under the Republican plan: $3,635
Percent tax cut: 17.2%
Average salary: $67,770
Current tax: $8,747
Tax under the Republican plan: $8,209
Percent tax cut: 6.2%
Average salary: $72,150
Current tax: $9,643
Tax under the Republican plan: $9,066
Percent tax cut: 6.0%
Average salary: $84,500
Current tax: $12,128
Tax under the Republican plan: $11,253
Percent tax cut: 7.2%
Average salary: $85,180
Current tax: $12,262
Tax under the Republican plan: $11,371
Percent tax cut: 7.3%
Average salary: $89,670
Current tax: $13,149
Tax under the Republican plan: $12,152
Percent tax cut: 7.6%
Average salary: $91,620
Current tax: $13,534
Tax under the Republican plan: $12,491
Percent tax cut: 7.7%
Average salary: $104,240
Current tax: $16,028
Tax under the Republican plan: $14,806
Percent tax cut: 7.6%
Average salary: $104,300
Current tax: $16,040
Tax under the Republican plan: $14,819
Percent tax cut: 7.6%
Average salary: $116,320
Current tax: $18,414
Tax under the Republican plan: $17,461
Percent tax cut: 5.2%
Average salary: $116,320
Current tax: $18,414
Tax under the Republican plan: $17,461
Percent tax cut: 5.2%
Average salary: $118,700
Current tax: $18,905
Tax under the Republican plan: $17,985
Percent tax cut: 4.9%
Average salary: $145,740
Current tax: $24,888
Tax under the Republican plan: $23,929
Percent tax cut: 3.9%