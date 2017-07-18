Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Here's what it looks like to work for Basecamp, a company that lets its 50 employees live and work anywhere they want

Strategy Here's what it looks like to work for Basecamp, a company that lets its 50 employees live and work anywhere they want

  • Published:

Web app startup Basecamp gives employees the options to work from anywhere — here are some of the places its employees have set up shop.

man sitting cliff ocean water vacation summer hiking sea play

man sitting cliff ocean water vacation summer hiking sea

(Poprotskiy Alexey/Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Where would you work if you could work from anywhere?

That's a question that employees at web app company Basecamp can answer for themselves — flexible work is one of the startup's top perks.

While about 14 employees prefer to work at the company's headquarters in Chicago, the company allows all of its approximately 50 employees to live and work from anywhere in the world.

Basecamp workers can clock in from cities across the country, run customer service from a country farm, or even check off assignments in a restaurant in Greece. The flexible arrangement also allows some of them to work on side businesses and projects, too.

Here are some of the places that Basecamp employees work and live:

Chase Clemons, who works in customer support, is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



He lives on a farm and runs Support Ops, a customer service podcast, on the side.



Head of operations Taylor Weibley resides in sunny Tampa, Florida, with his family.



Based in Portland, Oregon, Joan Stewart works in Basecamp's customer service division.



Kristin Aardsma, who also works in customer service, is based in Portland, Oregon, too.



Justin White, who works in data and programming, lives in Basecamp's hometown of Chicago. Recently, however, he embarked on a trip across Europe and brought his work with him.



James Glazebrook, who works in customer support, doesn't live in the US at all. He works out of Berlin.



Basecamp co-founder and CTO David Heinemeier Hansson works remotely from Benahavís, Spain.



He races cars in his free time.



Hansson has even participated in several 24 Hours of Le Mans races.



Shaun Hildner is a video producer who alternates working between the Basecamp office and his sunny, Chicago home.



Data scientist Noah Lorang lives near Pittsburgh and runs a woodworking company on the side.



Top 3

1 Strategy Here are 5 things successful people do before 8 A.M.bullet
2 Strategy 12 job interview tricks you can't afford to ignorebullet
3 Strategy Ethiopia dethrones Ivory Coast as Africa's fastest growing...bullet

Strategy

Target CEO Brian Cornell says the retailers ideas for the future got a little too far-fetched.
Strategy Target's CEO reveals how he fixed a mistake that was costing the company customers (TGT)
null
Strategy 'Nightmare scenario': A food safety expert explains why Chipotle can't seem to escape food poisoning scandals (CMG)
null
Strategy Amazon's Blue Apron knock-off is live — and it's already selling out (AMZN)
Arby's recent offbeat image has an unlikely root in the baseball book "Moneyball."
Strategy Arby's CEO explains why having only a fraction of the McDonald's fortune was key to its hugely successful brand overhaul