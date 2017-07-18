Strategy :  Here's what it looks like to work for Basecamp, a company that lets its 50 employees live and work anywhere they want

Where would you work if you could work from anywhere?

That's a question that employees at web app company Basecamp can answer for themselves — flexible work is one of the startup's top perks.

While about 14 employees prefer to work at the company's headquarters in Chicago, the company allows all of its approximately 50 employees to live and work from anywhere in the world.

Basecamp workers can clock in from cities across the country, run customer service from a country farm, or even check off assignments in a restaurant in Greece. The flexible arrangement also allows some of them to work on side businesses and projects, too.

Here are some of the places that Basecamp employees work and live:

Chase Clemons, who works in customer support, is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He lives on a farm and runs Support Ops, a customer service podcast, on the side.

Head of operations Taylor Weibley resides in sunny Tampa, Florida, with his family.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Joan Stewart works in Basecamp's customer service division.

Kristin Aardsma, who also works in customer service, is based in Portland, Oregon, too.

Justin White, who works in data and programming, lives in Basecamp's hometown of Chicago. Recently, however, he embarked on a trip across Europe and brought his work with him.

James Glazebrook, who works in customer support, doesn't live in the US at all. He works out of Berlin.

Basecamp co-founder and CTO David Heinemeier Hansson works remotely from Benahavís, Spain.

He races cars in his free time.

Hansson has even participated in several 24 Hours of Le Mans races.

Shaun Hildner is a video producer who alternates working between the Basecamp office and his sunny, Chicago home.

Data scientist Noah Lorang lives near Pittsburgh and runs a woodworking company on the side.