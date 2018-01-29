Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Here's what fans of the Patriots and Eagles will be eating during the Super Bowl

  • Published:

From lobster rolls to cheesesteak pizzas, Super Bowl parties in New England and Philadelphia are likely to serve up different menus.

Don't expect to see the same menu at Super Bowl parties across the country. play

Don't expect to see the same menu at Super Bowl parties across the country.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)
  • During this year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles will be squaring off against the New England Patriots.
  • Super Bowl parties will vary in more ways than one, including the foods preferred by fans of the opposing teams.
  • Foursquare analyzed foot traffic data to discover which dishes are likely to be especially popular on Super Bowl Sunday this year.


Nothing brings people together like sports and food.

Except the Super Bowl — which can tear the two fan bases apart.

With the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots squaring off this year, a battle for Northeast supremacy will intensify. Not only will fans be rooting for different teams, they'll be doing it while eating different plates as well — and regional favorites will top the menu.

Foursquare analyzed foot traffic data and lifestyle preferences to discover which dishes are likely to be especially popular on Super Bowl Sunday this year. Using this method, they picked out food and drinks that are more common in Philadelphia and New England than anywhere else in the country.

Some items on the list are no surprise. Two different dishes contain cheesesteaks, a Philadelphia staple. Seafood showed up multiple times as New England clam chowder and lobster rolls are both favorites in Patriots' territory.

Drink preferences also vary between the two regions. When it comes to beer, Philadelphians love ales with more alcohol and hops while a local brew tops the chart in New England.

Scroll through to see the local flavors most likely to be favored among New England and Philadelphia fans during their Super Bowl parties this year.

Philadelphia: Buffalo chicken cheesesteaks

(ginnerobot on Flickr)


New England: Lobster rolls

(Flex Mussels)


Philadelphia: Pizza fries

(Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock)


New England: Poutine

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)


Philadelphia: Italian hoagies

(Subway)


New England: Clam chowder

(Matthew Mead/AP)


Philadelphia: Cheesesteak pizza

(theimpulsivebuy/Flickr)


New England: Beef tips

(Charles Brutlag/Shutterstock)


Philadelphia: Tomato pie

(AP/Larry Crowe)


New England: Sticky buns

(Craig Barritt/Getty)


Philadelphia: Double IPA

(Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty)


New England: Harpoon IPA

(Charles Krupa/AP)


Philadelphia: Craft beer

(REUTERS/Javier Galeano)


New England: Blueberry beer

(Erik Cleves Kristensen/Flickr)


