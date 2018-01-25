Strategy :  Here's the list of 15 powerhouse European executives who had dinner with Trump at Davos

President Donald Trump had dinner with the heads of European companies like Deloitte and Nestlé during his Davos trip to discuss business opportunities.
President Donald Trump arrived at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday to pitch to the global elite reasons America is great again.
He's the first US president in 20 years to attend the event.
Ahead of his speech on Friday, Trump had dinner with 15 heads of European companies across various industries, including the CEOs of Adidas, Deloitte, and Nestlé.
The dinner was modeled on the CEO roundtables of his first few months in office, which were later disbanded due to controversial remarks the president made about a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump was joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster, and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn.
Of the dinner's guests, Cohn told reporters in Davos, "The attendees run companies that have sizeable footprints in the United States. They have invested in our economy. We want them to continue to do so and encourage others to join them."
Cohn explained that Trump planned on using the dinner to explain that the US has a reinvigorated business environment due to his administration's new tax and deregulation policies.
Rørsted has led Adidas, the world's second-largest sportswear manufacturer, since 2016.
Kaesar has been head of Siemens, Europe's largest industrial manufacturing company, since 2013, and was part of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's delegation during her first White House visit of the Trump presidency in March 2017.
Since 2011, Hiesinger has been CEO of thyssenkrupp, one of the world's largest steel producers.
Sætre has led Statoil since 2015. Statoil is one of the world's largest oil and gas companies and the Norwegian government is its majority shareholder.
Scheider has been CEO of Nestlé since Jan. 1, 2017. Nestlé is the largest food company in the world.
Narasimhan, previously the global head of drug development at pharmaceutical giant Novartis, will become CEO of the company on Feb. 1 of this year.
Tucker has been the chairman of HSBC, one of the world's largest banks, since Sept. 2017.
Pouanné has led oil and gas giant Total since 2015.
Brito became the CEO of Brazilian brewing company AmBev in 2004. The company went on to acquire American brewers Anheuser-Busch and SABMiller, making it the world's largest brewer, and established headquarters in Belgium.
Suri has been the CEO of mobile company Nokia since 2014.
Renjen has been the global head of the professional services company Deloitte since 2015.
Lundstedt has led automotive giant Volvo since 2015.
Baumann has been head of Bayer, the big pharma company, since 2016.
McDermott became the CEO of enterprise software company SAP in 2014, becoming the first American to hold the title.
Spiesshofer has been CEO of ABB Group since 2013. It is one of the world's largest engineer companies as well as one of the world's largest conglomerates.