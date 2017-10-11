Strategy :  Harvey Weinstein's wife is leaving him — but her fashion brand is still in jeopardy

Sexual-harassment allegations against the film producer Harvey Weinstein have put his wife, Georgina Chapman, a fashion designer, in a difficult position.
On Tuesday, news broke Chapman is leaving Weinstein amid a series of sexual-harassment allegations.
However, Chapman's career as the cofounder of Marchesa is tightly tied to her husband's success. Stars of Weinstein-backed productions, including Renée Zellweger, Cate Blanchett, and Blake Lively, have worn Marchesa on the red carpet, and rumors have floated for years that Weinstein pushed actresses to wear the fashion brand.
But with an increasing number of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein, many are wondering whether Marchesa will disappear from the red carpet.
"No star is ever going to want to wear the brand again," The Hollywood Reporter quoted an unnamed New York fashion publicist as saying on Monday, after Weinstein was ousted from The Weinstein Company, the studio he founded.
Here's the story of how Chapman's Marchesa became a red-carpet mainstay — and how her fate became intertwined with her husband's.
Georgina Chapman founded Marchesa with Keren Craig in 2004. The same year, Chapman, then a 28-year-old former model from England, began dating Harvey Weinstein.
Chapman, left, and Weinstein arrive at the opening of the Broadway play "Frost/Nixon" in 2007. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
Source: Jezebel
A 2007 Teen Vogue article — spotted by Jezebel — says Marchesa caught on with Hollywood starlets after Renée Zellweger wore a gown from the line to the premiere of "Bridget Jones." "Bridget Jones" was distributed by Miramax, which Weinstein founded, and Zellweger thanked Weinstein during her Oscar speech in 2004.
Zellweger in a Marchesa gown at the "Bridge Jones" premiere. (AP Photo/John D McHugh)
"Maybe I helped, but just very, very little, with Renée Zellweger," Weinstein told Vogue in 2013.
Zellweger wearing a red-and-gold Marchesa dress. (AP Photo/Adam Butler)
Source: Vogue
Marchesa quickly caught on in Hollywood, with stars like Diane Kruger and Cate Blanchett wearing Marchesa dresses on the red carpet.
Kruger wearing a Marchesa dress at the 2005 Golden Globes. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Rumors circulated that many stars were wearing Marchesa as a favor to Weinstein.
Marchesa cofounder Keren Craig and Chapman. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)
"Competitors complain that Marchesa dresses are worn on the red carpet because the stars and their agents, managers, and lawyers need to please the powerful Weinstein, who, along with his brother, has just started his own film company," the Los Angeles Times said in 2006. "Say the word 'Marchesa' and publicists groan."
Weinstein and Chapman at the 2007 G&P Foundation 10th Annual Angel Ball in 2007. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Source: Gawker
"Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman has declared that she wants everyone to be wearing her frocks to the Emmys this year," New York magazine's Daily Intelligencer blog said in 2007. "Don't worry, GC: We're sure Harvey Weinstein will make sure anyone with even the most remote silver-screen aspirations won’t have any other choice."
Penelope Cruz in a Marchesa gown at the premiere of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Source: New York magazine
"Eager to help Chapman, Weinstein strongly suggested that the stars of his movies wear Marchesa gowns for big events," The New York Times said in a profile of the stylist Rachel Zoe in 2007. "'I also put the gowns on my girls,' Zoe said."
Chapman and Eva Longoria at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York in 2008. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Source: The New York Times
Chapman had a stint as an actress, appearing in "Factory Girl," "Derailed," "Grindhouse," and "The Nanny Diaries" — all films produced by Weinstein.
Weinstein and Chapman attend the premiere of "The Great Debaters" in 2007. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Source: Jezebel
Chapman's acting career was short-lived. However, her dresses continued to flood the red carpet and pop up on magazine covers.
Joe Biden talks to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, in a Marchesa dress, at the Mid Atlantic Ball in Washington in 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
It was rare for a red carpet not to feature at least one Marchesa gown.
Amy Adams at the 2013 Golden Globes. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Weinstein has long been friends with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Both Weinstein and Chapman were front-row fashion-show fixtures.
Wintour and Chapman. (AP Photo/StarPix, Amanda Schwab)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
The Weinstein Company produces "Project Runway," which debuted in 2004. Chapman appeared as a judge on "Project Runway: All Stars" starting in 2012.
Allegations against Weinstein have surfaced before. In 2015, Chapman was "furious" and embarrassed after an Italian model said Weinstein groped her, the New York Daily News reported — though Chapman never released a public statement about the incident.
play
Source: The New York Daily News
"They both benefited from the relationship, but she certainly knew about his bad behavior," an LA fashion publicist told The Hollywood Reporter.
Chrissy Teigen, Chapman, and Rita Ora at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in May. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Marchesa did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment.
Isabela Moner wearing Marchesa at the US premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" in June. (Cindy Barrymore/MediaPunch/IPX)
On Monday, People reported that sources said Chapman was "really mad" but "not even really at Harvey," but on the impact on Marchesa.
Craig and Chapman at the unveiling of the Marchesa bridal collection in October. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Source: People
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement to People on Tuesday.
Georgina Chapman arrives at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Source: People
Chapman and Weinstein have two children together: India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.
Weinstein and Chapman at the 2016 Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Source: People