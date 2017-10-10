Strategy :  Harvey Weinstein's scandal is a massive blow to his fashion designer wife: 'No star is ever going to want to wear the brand again'

Allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein have put his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, in a difficult position.
Chapman's career as co-founder of Marchesa is tightly tied to her husband's success. Stars of Weinstein-backed productions including Renée Zellweger, Cate Blanchett, and Blake Lively have all worn Marchesa on the red carpet, and rumors have floated for years that Weinstein pushed actresses to wear the fashion brand.
But, with a growing number of allegations of sexual harassment and assault perpetrated by Weinstein, many are wondering if Marchesa will disappear from the red carpet.
"No star is ever going to want to wear the brand again," an anonymous New York fashion publicist told the Hollywood Reporter on Monday, after Weinstein was ousted from the company he co-founded.
Here's the story of how Chapman's Marchesa became a red carpet mainstay — and how her fate became intertwined with her husband's.
Georgina Chapman founded Marchesa with Keren Craig in 2004. The same year, the 28-year-old English former model began dating Weinstein.
Georgina Chapman, left, and Harvey Weinstein arrive for the opening of the Broadway play "Frost/Nixon" in 2007. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
A 2007 Teen Vogue article — spotted by Jezebel — notes that Marchesa caught on with Hollywood starlets after Renée Zellweger wore a gown from the line to the premiere of "Bridget Jones". "Bridget Jones" was distributed by Miramax, and Zellweger thanked Weinstein during her Oscar speech in 2004.
Renee Zellweger in a Marchesa gown at the "Bridge Jones" premiere. (AP Photo/John D McHugh)
"Maybe I helped, but just very, very little, with Renée Zellweger,” Weinstein told Vogue in 2013.
Zellwegger wearing a red and gold dress specially created by British designer Marchesa. (AP Photo/Adam Butler)
Marchesa quickly caught on in Hollywood, with stars including Diane Kruger and Cate Blanchett wearing Marchesa dresses on the red carpet.
Diane Kruger poses backstage after presenting an award at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kruger is wearing a Marchesa dress by designer Georgina Chapman. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Rumors circulated that many stars were wearing Marchesa as a favor to Weinstein.
Marchesa co-founder Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)
"Competitors complain that Marchesa dresses are worn on the red carpet because the stars and their agents, managers and lawyers need to please the powerful Weinstein, who, along with his brother, has just started his own film company," the Los Angeles Times wrote in 2006. "Say the word 'Marchesa' and publicists groan."
Film producer Harvey Weinstein and girlfriend Georgina Chapman attend the 2007 G&P Foundation 10th Annual Angel Ball at the Marriott Marquis, Monday, Oct. 29, 2007 (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
"Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman has declared that she wants everyone to be wearing her frocks to the Emmys this year," New York Magazine's Daily Intelligencer blog wrote in 2007. "Don’t worry, GC: We’re sure Harvey Weinstein will make sure anyone with even the most remote silver-screen aspirations won’t have any other choice."
Penelope Cruz arrives for the premiere of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in a Marchesa gown in 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
"Eager to help Chapman, Weinstein strongly suggested that the stars of his movies wear Marchesa gowns for big events," the New York Times wrote in a profile of stylist Rachel Zoe in 2007. "I also put the gowns on my girls,' Zoe said."
Georgina Chapman and Eva Longoria arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York on Monday, May 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Chapman had a stint as an actress, appearing in "Factory Girl," "Derailed," "Grindhouse," and "The Nanny Diaries" — all films executive produced by Weinstein.
Harvey Weinstein and new wife Georgina Chapman attend "The Great Debaters" film premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Chapman's acting career was short lived. However, her dresses continued to flood the red carpet and pop up on magazine covers.
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill talk to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, wearing a Marchesa, at the Mid Atlantic Ball in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
It was rare for a red carpet not to feature at least one Marchesa gown.
Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Weinstein has long been friends with Vogue chief Anna Wintour. Both Weinstein and Chapman were front-row fashion show fixtures.
Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Georgina Chapman (AP Photo/StarPix, Amanda Schwab)
The Weinstein Co. produces Project Runway, which debuted in 2004. Chapman appeared as a judge on "Project Runway: All Stars" starting in 2012.
Georgina Chapman attends the "Project Runway: All Stars" third season launch on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Allegation's against Weinstein have surfaced before. In 2015, Chapman was reportedly "furious" and embarrassed after an Italian model claimed Weinstein groped her. She never released a public statement on the incident.
Harvey Weinstein, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
"They both benefited from the relationship, but she certainly knew about his bad behavior," an L.A. fashion publicist told the Hollywood Reporter.
Chrissy Teigen, from left, Georgina Chapman and Rita Ora attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Marchesa did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment.
Actress Isabela Moner wearing Marchesa at the U.S. Premiere of Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House in Chicago, Illinois on June 20, 2017: (Cindy Barrymore/MediaPunch/IPX)
On Monday, People reported that sources say Chapman is "really mad" but "not even really at Harvey." Apparently, the designer is worried about the impact on Marchesa.
Keren Craig, left, and Georgina Chapman listen to a reporter during an interview at the unveiling of the Marchesa bridal collection, Thursday Oct. 5, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Chapman and Weinstein have two children together.
Harvey Weinstein, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)