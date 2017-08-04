Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Harvard admitted a majority nonwhite class for the first time in history

  • Published:

The news comes just as the Department of Justice indicated it planned to review a complaint of discrimination at Harvard University.

Harvard is nearly 400 years old.

(Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
For the first time in its nearly 400-year history, Harvard has admitted a majority nonwhite class, The Boston Globe reported.

Official figures released by the college show that the entering class of 2021 is:

• 22.2% Asian American

• 14.6% African American

• 11.6% Hispanic or Latino

• 2.5% Native American or Pacific Islander

Of the entering freshman class, 50.8% are from minority groups, an increase from the 47.3% figure last year, The Globe reported.

The news comes just as the Department of Justice indicated it planned to review a complaint of discrimination at Harvard University related to its admissions process.

An anti-affirmative action group called Students for Fair Admissions filed a lawsuit against Harvard in 2015, alleging that the college and other Ivy League institutions use racial quotas to admit students to the detriment of more qualified Asian-American applicants. The group includes a coalition of more than 60 Asian-American groups.

