Strategy :  Gucci just opened a luxurious complex complete with a boutique and a restaurant run by a three-Michelin-starred chef

Gucci Garden is home to a restaurant run by Chef Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana and "Chef's Table" fame.
Gucci is getting into experiential retail.
The luxury retailer has renovated and reopened its former museum, dedicated to all things Gucci, under a new name: Gucci Garden.
The new complex, which will be unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy, today, is home to an exhibition space showcasing items from the luxury brand's archives, a boutique selling one-of-a-kind pieces, and a high-end restaurant called Gucci Osteria.
The restaurant is run by Chef Massimo Bottura of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana, and it's likely to become one of the city's hottest dining destinations.
Last night, Gucci hosted an exclusive launch party to celebrate its opening. Take a look inside:
Good luck @karylmt. The Mexican chef who worked alongside @virgiliocentral @reneredzepinoma among others and who moved to Italy to marry @massimobottura's sous chef @championtaka starts a new journey as chef of a new restaurant that is opening today in Florence, Italy. She will be at the helm of the new trattoria that Massimo Bottura is opening with @gucci in the Gucci Garden at Piazza Della Signoria. The name of the new restaurant is Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura.
Tortellini in crema di Parmigiano Reggiano.
Abriu hoje ao publico o Gucci Garden Osteria em Florença. Restaurante que fica no Museo Gucci e é comandado pelo incrível e premiado Chef Massimo Bottura.
Taka Bun. Bun al vapore con pancia di maiale.
What a thrill to be in Florence at today's launch of Gucci Garden. Housed in the beautifully-restored 14th century Palazzo della Mercanzia on the Piazza della Signoria, this place is a full-on sensory explosion. There's an expansive ground floor bazaar-like store selling limited edition fashion, shoes, bags and home accessories, as well as a bijou restaurant Gucci Osteria, care of the three Michelin star chef, Massimo Bottura. Upstairs, over the first and second floors, is the Gucci Garden Galleria, a carefully curated celebration of the Gucci archive by critic Maria Luisa Frisa. Creative director Alessandro Michele made a brief appearance like a rock god, all hair and shades and said, "We've put together my own lexicon, my unconscious experience of 15 years at this house. It feels powerful and magical." And that it is.