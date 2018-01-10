Strategy :  Gucci just opened a luxurious complex complete with a boutique and a restaurant run by a three-Michelin-starred chef

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gucci is getting into experiential retail.

The luxury retailer has renovated and reopened its former museum, dedicated to all things Gucci, under a new name: Gucci Garden.

The new complex, which will be unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy, today, is home to an exhibition space showcasing items from the luxury brand's archives, a boutique selling one-of-a-kind pieces, and a high-end restaurant called Gucci Osteria.

The restaurant is run by Chef Massimo Bottura of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana, and it's likely to become one of the city's hottest dining destinations.

Last night, Gucci hosted an exclusive launch party to celebrate its opening. Take a look inside:

Here's an interior shot of the restaurant. It seats only 50 people and is appropriately luxurious.

It's located in one of the city's most famous buildings, the 14-century Palazzo della Mercanzia. The building previously housed the Gucci Museo until it was re-opened under its new name, the Gucci Garden.

The restaurant, Guccia Osteria, was created by world-famous chef Massimo Bottura.

Chef Karime Lopez, who is married to Osteria Francescana sous chef Taka Kondo, runs the kitchen.

Last night, partygoers got to sample some of its new dishes ...

... including its Parmigiano-Reggiano tortellini dish.

The brand-new menu is inspired by different corners of the world, according to Bottura.

They'll also serve Peruvian-inspired tostadas and pork belly buns, which both cost around 20-30 euros.

The rest of the building is occupied by an exhibition area, a boutique store, and a cinema room.

Customers will be able to buy one-of-a-kind pieces at the bazaar-style store.

The whole space, known as the Gucci Garden, opens today.