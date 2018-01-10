Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy Gucci just opened a luxurious complex complete with a boutique and a restaurant run by a three-Michelin-starred chef

  Published: , Refreshed:

Gucci Garden is home to a restaurant run by Chef Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana and "Chef's Table" fame.

The restaurant is run by Chef Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana and "Chef's Table" fame.

(Facebook/Gucci)
  • Gucci has re-opened its former Gucci Museo building under a new name: Gucci Garden.
  • The new building has a museum, boutique shop, and high-end restaurant.
  • The restaurant is run by world-famous chef Massimo Bottura and is likely to become a hot dining destination in the city.

Gucci is getting into experiential retail.

The luxury retailer has renovated and reopened its former museum, dedicated to all things Gucci, under a new name: Gucci Garden.

The new complex, which will be unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy, today, is home to an exhibition space showcasing items from the luxury brand's archives, a boutique selling one-of-a-kind pieces, and a high-end restaurant called Gucci Osteria.

The restaurant is run by Chef Massimo Bottura of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana, and it's likely to become one of the city's hottest dining destinations.

Last night, Gucci hosted an exclusive launch party to celebrate its opening. Take a look inside:

Here's an interior shot of the restaurant. It seats only 50 people and is appropriately luxurious.



It's located in one of the city's most famous buildings, the 14-century Palazzo della Mercanzia. The building previously housed the Gucci Museo until it was re-opened under its new name, the Gucci Garden.

It's located in one of the city's most famous buildings, the 14-century Palazzo della Mercanzia. The building previously housed the Gucci Museo until it was re-opened under its new name, the Gucci Garden.

(Facebook/Gucci Garden)


The restaurant, Guccia Osteria, was created by world-famous chef Massimo Bottura.



Chef Karime Lopez, who is married to Osteria Francescana sous chef Taka Kondo, runs the kitchen.

Source: Eater



Last night, partygoers got to sample some of its new dishes ...



... including its Parmigiano-Reggiano tortellini dish.



The brand-new menu is inspired by different corners of the world, according to Bottura.



They'll also serve Peruvian-inspired tostadas and pork belly buns, which both cost around 20-30 euros.

Source: Reuters



The rest of the building is occupied by an exhibition area, a boutique store, and a cinema room.

Customers will be able to buy one-of-a-kind pieces at the bazaar-style store.

The whole space, known as the Gucci Garden, opens today.



