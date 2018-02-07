Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Going-out-of-business sales are starting at 170 Toys R Us stores — here's where to find them

  • Published:

The sales will start this month — some as early as today — and end in April.

(Flickr / Mike Mozart)
  • Toys R Us will close more than 180 stores by April of this year.
  • Going-out-of-business sales are starting at some locaions.
  • The closures represent 20% of Toys R Us locations in the US.

Toys R Us is kicking off blowout sales at 170 closing stores across the US.

The sales are starting Wednesday at some locations, USA Today reports, citing court documents.

The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in September and is now planning to close 20% of its locations across the US.

"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Toys R Us CEO David Brandon wrote in a memo to customers on Tuesday. "The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company."

Here's a list of the stores that Toys R Us is planning to close in the US.

ALABAMA

(Getty)

2600 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa AL

335 Summit Blvd., Birmingham AL



ARIZONA

(Getty)

801 W. 32nd Street, Yuma AZ

12801 North Tatum Blvd., Paradise Valley AZ

9139 Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale AZ

4619 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ

7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale AZ

US 60 and Signal Butte Rd., Mesa AZ



ARKANSAS

(Getty)

2616 S. Shackleford Rd., Little Rock AR



CALIFORNIA

(Mike Mozart/flickr)

42500 Jackson St., Indio CA

1189 Simi Town Ctr. Way, Simi Valley CA

26573 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita CA

960 Lakes Dr., Covina CA

1600 S. Azusa Ave., Puente Hills CA

2575 E. Imperial Highway, Brea CA

530 Westminster Mall, Westminster CA

20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance CA

2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S., Riverside CA

700 "A" Onstott Rd., Yuba City CA

2785 E. Bidwell St., Folsom CA

1330 Fitzgerald, Pinole CA

4505 Century Blvd., Pittsburg CA

600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael CA

5461 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood CA

1400 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield CA

3938 Horton, Emeryville CA

2179 Monterey Hwy., E. San Jose CA

865 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose / Almade CA

3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno CA

31250 Court House Dr., Union City CA

10640 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton CA

3900 Bristol Street, Santa Ana CA

3665 Grand Oaks, Corona CA

1240 W. Morena Blvd., Mission Bay CA

8181 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa CA

1990 University Drive, Vista CA



COLORADO

(Carle Place/Reuters)

1150 S. Ironton, Aurora CO



CONNECTICUT

(Getty)

376 North Universal Drive, North Haven CT

275 Union St., Waterbury CT

3491 Berlin Turnpike, Newington CT

169 Hale Road, Manchester CT



FLORIDA

(Getty)

1625 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee FL

1900 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg FL

3908 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa FL

6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Orange Park FL

Spring 708 West State Rd. 436, Altamonte FL

21697 State Road #7, Boca Raton FL

10732 SW Village Pkwy., Port St. Lucie FL

450 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach FL

2601 W.Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee FL

6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs FL

3214 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee FL



GEORGIA

(Reuters)

2601 Dawson Rd., Albany GA

2955 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna GA

6380 No. Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA

1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Dunwoody GA

6875 Douglas Boulevard, Douglasville GA

8160 Mall Parkway, Conyers GA

221 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan GA

132 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville GA



INDIANA

(Getty)

3928 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN

8800 US 31 South, Greenwood IN



IOWA

(Reuters)

1211 E. Army Post Rd., S. Des Moines IA

8801 University Ave., Des Moines IA



ILLINOIS

(Getty)

1610 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park IL

16 East Golf Rd., Schaumburg IL

295 Center Drive, Vernon Hills IL

5001 Lincoln Highway, Matteson IL

6420 W. Fullerton, Bricktown IL

7750 South Cicero Avenue, Burbank IL

5660 Touhy Avenue, Niles IL



KANSAS

(AP)

4646 W. Kellogg, Wichita KS

8500 W 135th Street, Overland Park KS



KENTUCKY

(AP)

4900 Shelbyville Rd., St. Mathews KY

1155 Buck Creek Rd., Simpsonville KY

1965 Star Shoot Parkway, Lexington KY



LOUISIANA

(Reuters)

137 Northshore Blvd., Slidell LA



MAINE

(AP)

6 Bangor Mall Blvd., Bangor ME.

200 Running Hill Road, Portland ME



MARYLAND

(Shutterstock/Northfoto)

8401 Mike Shapiro Drive, Clinton MD



MASSACHUSETTS

(AP)

302 Providence, Dedham MA

70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt. 146, Millbury MA

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke MA

217 Hartford Ave., Bellingham MA

6110 Shops Way, Northborough MA

Shoppers World Plaza, 1 Worcester Road, Framingham MA



MICHIGAN

(Reuters)

5363 Harvey Street, Muskegon MI

2620 Crossing Circle, Traverse City MI

5900 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing MI

4923 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids MI

3725 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor MI

3725 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor MI



MINNESOTA

(AP)

14100 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka MN

170 89th Ave., Blaine MN

8236 Tamarack Village, Woodbury MN

900 West 78th Street South, Richfield MN



MISSISSIPPI

(AP)

1003 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian MS

200 Bass Pro Dr., Pearl MS



MISSOURI

(AP)

1901 Bernadette, Columbia MO

201 Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau MO

5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Bridgeton MO

220 THF Blvd., Chesterfield MO



NEBRASKA

(Getty)

3505 S. 140th Plaza, Omaha NE



NEVADA

(Carle Place/Reuters)

2150 North Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas NV

7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Spring Valley NV



NEW MEXICO

(AP)

45 Hotel Circle, Albuquerque NM



NORTH CAROLINA

(AP)

801 Fairview Road, Asheville NC

7001 Fayetteville Road, Durham NC

3300 Westgate Drive, Durham NC



NEW HAMPSHIRE

(Getty/Yana Paskova)

29 Gusabel Avenue, Nashua NH



NEW JERSEY

(AP)

1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave., Phillipsburg NJ

137 Route 35, Eatontown NJ

100 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater NJ

2700 Route 22 East., Union NJ

909 US Hwy 1 South., North Brunswick NJ

Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road, Burlington NJ

2135 Route 38, Cherry Hill NJ

7 Wayne Hills Mall, Wayne NJ

545 Route 17 South, Paramus NJ

98 Route 10 West., East Hanover NJ

Kids World 900 Center Drive, Elizabeth NJ

50 International Drive South, Mt. Olive NJ



NEW YORK

(Getty)

139-19 20th Ave., College Point NY

24-30 Union Square E, Union Square NY

5181 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville NY

5214 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa NY

2335 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta NY

1569 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo NY

401 Frank Sottile Boulevard, Kingston NY

708 Upper Glen St., Glens Falls NY

221 Wade Road Extension, Latham NY

2700 Central Park Ave., Yonkers NY

66 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village NY

1350 Corporate Drive, Westbury NY

108 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack NY

461 Lycoming Mall Cir, Williamsport NY

1530 Ridge Rd. West, Greece NY



OHIO

(AP)

6251 Glenway Ave., Western Hills OH

2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton OH

7841 Mentor Ave., Mentor OH

3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd., Dublin OH



OKLAHOMA

(Thomson Reuters)

1119 SE 66th St., Oklahoma City OK

5609-E Rogers Ave., Fort Smith OK

560 Ed Noble Pkwy., Norman OK



PENNSYLVANIA

(Thomson Reuters)

1061 N. Dupont Highway, Dover PA

100 Welsh Road, Horsham PA

6680 Peach St., Erie PA

3700 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA

104 Bartlett Ave., Exton PA

2003 Cheryl Dr., Ross Park Mall PA

301 Oakspring Road, Washington PA

18/Valley View Dr., Beaver Valley Route PA



RHODE ISLAND

(Thomson Reuters)

300 Quaker Lane, Warwick RI



SOUTH CAROLINA

(Reuters)

254 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia SC



SOUTH DAKOTA

(Thomson Reuters)

450 E. Disk Drive, Rapid City SD



TENNESSEE

(Getty/Bennett Raglin)

7676 Polo Ground Blvd., Memphis TN

5731 Nolensville Rd., Nashville TN



TEXAS

(Thomson Reuters)

801 Mesa Hills Dr., West El Paso TX

9730 Katy Freeway, Katy TX

170 E. Stacy Road, Allen TX

7730 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving TX

420 E. Round Grove Rd., Lewisville TX

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas Galleria TX

1309 W. Pipeline Rd., Hurst TX

5800 Overton Ridge Blvd., Hulen TX



UTAH

(Getty)

4042 Riverdale Rd., Ogden UT

1122 Fort Union Boulevard, Midvale UT



VIRGINIA

(Reuters)

14173 Crossing Place, Potomac Mills VA

12153 Jefferson Ave., Newport News VA



WASHINGTON

(Thomson Reuters)

3567 N.W. Randall Way, Silverdale WA

1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway, Everett WA

6104 N. Division Street, Spokane WA



WISCONSIN

(AP)

18550 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield WI

2161 Zeier Road, Madison WI



