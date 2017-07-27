Strategy :  Facebook launched its own job search feature — here's how it works

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

You can now use Facebook to hunt for and apply to jobs.

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)
Need a new job?

Try logging onto Facebook.

Surfing social media when you're supposed to be on the hunt for gigs might sound like a bad idea.

But Facebook now has a new jobs feature that can help you find exactly what you're looking for.

With 65 million businesses currently using Facebook pages, it's definitely worth a shot.

Here's how you can snag a job on Facebook:

Before you start applying for jobs, make sure your account is shipshape — prospective employers will be seeing your public profile, after all.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


Check to make sure everything looks to be in order by hitting the 'View As' function. Remove any objectionable content. If you really want to wow hiring managers, publish well-written posts or share articles pertaining to your industry.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


Once your profile is all set, click on the 'See More' tab on the left side of your newsfeed.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


Select the 'Jobs' tab.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


Narrow down your results by location, industry, and job type.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


You can also stay in the loop about opportunities by subscribing.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


Once you've submitted a search, you can apply to promising gigs via Facebook.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


Your application will auto-populate job history and other information you've included on your profile so you don't have to start over every time. You can edit your information before you submit.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


After you hit submit, Messenger will automatically open a thread between you and the company's Facebook page.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


It's a good idea to stay on top of the latest announcements and news from the organizations you want to work for. Throughout your job search, make sure to like and follow the pages of the organizations you're interested in.

(Áine Cain/Business Insider)


