Strategy :  Every small business needs to build culture not strategy to grow

Over the last decade, running and building small businesses have placed on strategy development and execution. This trend has led to the growth of management consulting industry in the world, and most in Africa.

With facts from the number of startups and small businesses that have failed to survive their introductory phase, the need to examine the efficacy of strategies or models is being considered.

Hence, there is a battle of choice on whether it is a culture that a small business must build or consider adopting a growth strategy.

A recent Harvard Business Review article, What Makes Some Silicon Valley Companies So Successful, revealed that these companies did not work on a specific strategy but build a growth-induced culture in their employees.

Putting it in the words of Peter Drucker – “Culture eats strategy for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

This means for your business to succeed, what you need is building the right culture not working with the best strategy.

Great corporate culture is usually intentional, they are consciously built. Here are some ways small business managers or founder can build a growth-induced culture in his/her business.

1. Align the desired culture with core business values

The first thing to ensure a successful corporate culture to align them with your business values. Ensure you take the time to evaluate yourself, choose the vibe you want your business to radiate or radiate around it and the kind of culture that best fits your mission.

The wealthiest man in East Africa, Sudhir Ruparelia advised: "You need to go into the kind of business that suits your lifestyle, interests and passion so that you enjoy what you are doing."

After achieving this, ensure they are aligned with your personality (core values). Otherwise, you may never achieve it.

The simple reason this is so is that the business is you and you are the main driver.

2. Find great people to complement you

Take time to scout for people that will complement you towards achieving your desired business mission.

Don’t recruit or team up with a mini-me. Engage people with different experiences. This would serve as a complement to your weaknesses.

Note that Synergy means 1 + 1 = 3 not 2. This would only be achieved when diverse perspectives shared a vision, thus making it worth a diamond.

3. Communication is key

Build a system that allows effective flow of communications. It is one of the major elements needed while developing culture.

Talk to each other, as things are easier said than done.

Let others share their ideas and speak without fear of repercussion. People feel good and put in their best when they are sure their views will be heard.

The African richest Man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote stated that: “My grandfather once told me; the soul of business is not making money but making people happy.”

4. Maintain and evolve your culture

You must know that culture is not to be said and expect people to imbibe. You must nurture it and allow people the freedom to evolve with it.

This gives room to check your team against the hallmarks of the culture.

This is one of the golden rules that keep most small businesses from dying, even if they are not growing at high rate.