Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  'Even gambling addicts have more protections' than student-loan borrowers

Strategy 'Even gambling addicts have more protections' than student-loan borrowers

  • Published:

Borrowers who default on their student loans are pursued aggressively by Department of Education and private debt collectors.

Borrowers are treated like 'deadbeat parents and tax cheats.' play

Borrowers are treated like 'deadbeat parents and tax cheats.'

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Borrowers who default on their student loans are pursued aggressively by the Department of Education and private debt collectors, facing garnished wages, withheld IRS tax returns, and decreased Social Security payments, Reuters reported.

"We treat struggling student-loan borrowers the same as deadbeat parents and tax cheats," Seth Frotman, a senior member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), told Reuters. "Even gambling addicts have more protections."

Since 2015, $3 billion in garnished wages and $4.8 billion in seized tax refunds and Social Security benefits have been collected from defaulted borrowers, according to Reuters.

Many of the 8 million borrowers currently in default on their loans are among the most financially vulnerable in society — and state and federal regulators allege that loan servicers intentionally point them away from affordable repayment plans, Reuters reported.

The CFPB filed a lawsuit in early 2017 against Navient, the largest student-loan servicer in the US, claiming it added $4 billion in student loan debt by failing to offer income-based repayment plans to distressed borrowers. Instead, Navient repeatedly pushed borrowers toward forbearance, which is less costly for the company, but potentially more expensive for the borrower in the long run.

Several state attorneys general have since filed similar suits.

Read the entire Reuters investigation here >>

Top 3

1 Strategy This Excel trick will save you time and impress your bossbullet
2 Strategy 14 sleeping habits of unsuccessful peoplebullet
3 Strategy 3 skills that secure you employment even when all jobs are...bullet

Strategy

null
Strategy Chipotle workers say they've been forced to work while 'dripping snot' — and it could be linked to the latest food poisoning outbreak (CMG)
This is especially concerning, given recent scandals in the industry.
Strategy Despite all the perks tech companies offer their people, there's one crucial area they fall short
Rod Adams PwC
Strategy How to get a job at 'Big Four' accounting firm PwC, according to a recruiter who's interviewed 5,000 people
There may be an ingredient found in weedkillers in your ice cream.
Strategy Ben and Jerry's faces boycott threats after a new study uncovers a major ingredient in weedkillers in ice cream