Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Denny's is giving away free food — here's how to get some

Strategy Denny's is giving away free food — here's how to get some

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Denny's is giving away free Grand Slams from now until the end of January.

null play

null

(Denny's)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Customers can get a free Denny's Grand Slam if they create an account on the chain's digital ordering and payment app.
  • The deal lasts from Thursday until the end of January.

Denny's has a deal to convince people to order online.

On Thursday, the chain announced that from now until January 31, customers who create an account on "Denny's on Demand" will get a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

" target="_blank"Denny's on Demand" allows customers to order and pay for their food either online or via app. Ordering is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We launched 'Denny's on Demand' as a way to serve our guests exactly how — and where — they want to be served, offering greater convenience without compromising on quality or variety," John Dillon, Denny's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Top 3

1 Strategy 11 things you say that will automatically disqualify you in a...bullet
2 Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT,...bullet
3 Strategy A look at the mysterious life of Steve Jobs' formerly...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Strategy Sam's Club's CEO revealed mass stores closures in this company-wide email to employees
null
Strategy Diet Coke has just rolled out 4 shocking new flavors — here's the verdict
That functioning adult can be you.
Strategy 11 things any functioning adult has in their home
Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, was found dead in his California hometown on Wednesday.
Strategy A UPenn sophomore was found dead — the ninth student or faculty member to die in a year