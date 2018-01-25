Strategy :  Crazy McDonald's menu items you can't get in America

McDonald's menus worldwide offer a huge variety of options not available in America. Here are some of the most interesting options you can get around the world.
Whether it be masala veggie burgers in India or rice and beans in Costa Rica, international McDonald's menus feature a wide variety of options that aren't available in the United States.
In addition to the classic Big Mac and fries, every McDonald's restaurant in the world has a custom menu that reflects the typical cuisine of that country. Some locations even have entirely unique sections on the menu, such as a separate soup menu or vegetarian menu.
From fried rice to poutine, here are some of the most interesting menu items that you can't buy at any McDonald's in America.
It's rare to see pasta on a breakfast menu, but at McDonald's Hong Kong, that's where you'll find this Vegetable and Egg Twisty Pasta.
Soups are a common side dish at McDonald's Japan, in addition to the traditional options of a salad or French fries.
Some McDonald's restaurants offer entire vegetarian menus. The Pizza McPuff is one of many vegetarian options at McDonald's India, and it's made with cheese, tomato sauce, and chopped vegetables. They also have vegetarian burgers like the McVeggie.
The Masala Grilled Veggie Burger is another item on the McDonald's India vegetarian menu. This veggie patty has bay leaves, peppercorns, and garam masala that give it a traditional Indian flavor.
McDonald's Thailand has a ton of rice dishes on its menu, including this macadamia pork rice.
In Mexico, McDonald's has a burger topped with guacamole and pico de gallo, which is part of its premium menu line.
Even the breakfast menu at McDonald's Mexico takes on traditional Mexican flavors, including in the McMollets, which include warm bread topped with beans, cheese, and salsa.
The McPinto Deluxe, available for breakfast at McDonald's Costa Rica, includes rice and beans, eggs, plantains, a tortilla, and sour cream.
The Greek Mac adds a Mediterranean twist to the classic Big Mac, using pita in place of a bun and topping it with yogurt sauce.
This decadent breakfast is exactly what it sounds like: toast with a melted chocolate spread in the middle.
The Georgie Pie is a New Zealand classic with a McDonald's twist. It comes in three varieties: Steak Mince 'N' Cheese (pictured), Chicken 'N' Vegetable, and Apple 'N' Blackberry.
McDonald's Canada offers poutine made with McDonald's fries doused in gravy and cheese curds.
Fresh chopped vegetables are topped with olive oil, lemon, and fried corn sticks in one of the 15 salad options on the McDonald's Israel menu. For comparison, there are just five salad options on the US menu.
Made from coconut meringue, chocolate and caramel mousse, tiramisu, praline, and chocolate ganache, this Himalayan cake is one of the most decadent desserts offered at any McDonald's store.
McDonald's Korea has a ton of unusual burgers on the menu, including this shrimp burger that's topped with a spicy-sweet sauce.
At McDonald's Russia, you can order a wide variety of shrimp and other seafood options off the menu, including this wrap made from fried shrimp, lettuce, and onions.
The Russian outposts of the chain also have an extensive dessert menu compared to some other locations. One of the many unique options is the Belgian chocolate mousse.
McDonald's locations in Portugal have an entire section of the menu dedicated to soups, including this lavender soup made from red beans, ham, and elbow pasta. Every day, the stores rotate which two of the many soups they'll be serving, so the menu is constantly changing.
This burger is made with two beef patties, steamed mushrooms, fresh white onion, a slice of gourmet cheese, fresh arugula, and truffle mayonnaise. You definitely wouldn't find a gourmet burger like this in an American McDonald's.
Cheese, jalapeño, and more cheese come together to create these yummy chili cheese poppers. The cheese tops are on the menu as an alternative to traditional French fries.
The McKroket puts a spin on the classic burger by mixing stew and beef and topping it with a mustard sauce.