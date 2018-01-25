Strategy :  Crazy McDonald's menu items you can't get in America

news

McDonald's locations worldwide have unique menus that reflect the local cuisine of that country.

Many of these items aren't available in the United States.

We've rounded up some of the most interesting menu items from McDonald's locations around the world.

Whether it be masala veggie burgers in India or rice and beans in Costa Rica, international McDonald's menus feature a wide variety of options that aren't available in the United States.

In addition to the classic Big Mac and fries, every McDonald's restaurant in the world has a custom menu that reflects the typical cuisine of that country. Some locations even have entirely unique sections on the menu, such as a separate soup menu or vegetarian menu.

From fried rice to poutine, here are some of the most interesting menu items that you can't buy at any McDonald's in America.

McDonald's Hong Kong: Vegetable and Egg Pasta

It's rare to see pasta on a breakfast menu, but at McDonald's Hong Kong, that's where you'll find this Vegetable and Egg Twisty Pasta.

McDonald's Japan: Corn Cream Soup

Soups are a common side dish at McDonald's Japan, in addition to the traditional options of a salad or French fries.

McDonald's India: Pizza McPuff

Some McDonald's restaurants offer entire vegetarian menus. The Pizza McPuff is one of many vegetarian options at McDonald's India, and it's made with cheese, tomato sauce, and chopped vegetables. They also have vegetarian burgers like the McVeggie.

McDonald's India: Masala Grilled Veggie Burger

The Masala Grilled Veggie Burger is another item on the McDonald's India vegetarian menu. This veggie patty has bay leaves, peppercorns, and garam masala that give it a traditional Indian flavor.

McDonald's Thailand: Macadamia Pork Rice

McDonald's Thailand has a ton of rice dishes on its menu, including this macadamia pork rice.

McDonald's Mexico: The Signature Guacamole Burger

In Mexico, McDonald's has a burger topped with guacamole and pico de gallo, which is part of its premium menu line.

McDonald's Mexico: McMollets

Even the breakfast menu at McDonald's Mexico takes on traditional Mexican flavors, including in the McMollets, which include warm bread topped with beans, cheese, and salsa.

McDonald's Costa Rica: McPinto Deluxe

The McPinto Deluxe, available for breakfast at McDonald's Costa Rica, includes rice and beans, eggs, plantains, a tortilla, and sour cream.

McDonald's Greece: Greek Mac

The Greek Mac adds a Mediterranean twist to the classic Big Mac, using pita in place of a bun and topping it with yogurt sauce.

McDonald's Germany: McToast Chocolate

This decadent breakfast is exactly what it sounds like: toast with a melted chocolate spread in the middle.

McDonald's New Zealand: Georgie Pie

The Georgie Pie is a New Zealand classic with a McDonald's twist. It comes in three varieties: Steak Mince 'N' Cheese (pictured), Chicken 'N' Vegetable, and Apple 'N' Blackberry.

McDonald's Canada: Poutine

McDonald's Canada offers poutine made with McDonald's fries doused in gravy and cheese curds.

McDonald's Israel: Salad with Corn Sticks

Fresh chopped vegetables are topped with olive oil, lemon, and fried corn sticks in one of the 15 salad options on the McDonald's Israel menu. For comparison, there are just five salad options on the US menu.

McDonald's Israel: Himalaya Cake

Made from coconut meringue, chocolate and caramel mousse, tiramisu, praline, and chocolate ganache, this Himalayan cake is one of the most decadent desserts offered at any McDonald's store.

McDonald's Korea: Supreme Shrimp Burger

McDonald's Korea has a ton of unusual burgers on the menu, including this shrimp burger that's topped with a spicy-sweet sauce.

McDonald's Russia: Shrimp Wrap

At McDonald's Russia, you can order a wide variety of shrimp and other seafood options off the menu, including this wrap made from fried shrimp, lettuce, and onions.

McDonald's Russia: Belgian Chocolate Mousse

The Russian outposts of the chain also have an extensive dessert menu compared to some other locations. One of the many unique options is the Belgian chocolate mousse.

McDonald's Portugal: Lavender Soup

McDonald's locations in Portugal have an entire section of the menu dedicated to soups, including this lavender soup made from red beans, ham, and elbow pasta. Every day, the stores rotate which two of the many soups they'll be serving, so the menu is constantly changing.

McDonald's Belgium: Fancy Francis

This burger is made with two beef patties, steamed mushrooms, fresh white onion, a slice of gourmet cheese, fresh arugula, and truffle mayonnaise. You definitely wouldn't find a gourmet burger like this in an American McDonald's.

McDonald's Denmark: Chili Cheese Tops

Cheese, jalapeño, and more cheese come together to create these yummy chili cheese poppers. The cheese tops are on the menu as an alternative to traditional French fries.

McDonald's Netherlands: The McKroket

The McKroket puts a spin on the classic burger by mixing stew and beef and topping it with a mustard sauce.