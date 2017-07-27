Strategy :  Consumers are hopeful Amazon-Whole Foods merger will lead to better shopping experience (AMZN)

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "E-Commerce Briefing" subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.
Consumers are excited by Amazon’s pending acquisition of Whole Foods, and are hopeful it will improve the grocer’s shopping experience, according to a recent survey of general consumers from ChargeItSpot.
The majority of respondents, 62%, reported they’re more likely to shop at Whole Foods following Amazon’s acquisition, and 84% have positive feelings about the merger. This is a testament to Amazon’s brand, and shows how the merger could provide Whole Foods with a much needed boost as it faces falling sales and growing competition in the organic food space.
However, only 10% of respondents want Amazon to leverage Whole Foods for grocery delivery. This may pose a problem for Amazon as its biggest opportunity in grocery is likely in online delivery — the brick-and-mortar grocery market is populated with very entrenched players, and Whole Foods only has 1% of that market. Many have speculated that Amazon will add Whole Foods’ offerings to its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service, and potentially deliver from Whole Foods locations. If Amazon can leverage Whole Foods to improve its AmazonFresh service, it could potentially dominate the nascent online grocery market, which is forecast to hit $100 billion in 2025. In order to accomplish that, though, the company will need to aggressively market its online grocery offerings to generate more interest among consumers.
Ship-from-store — a fulfillment process where retailers use stock from their store's estate to fulfill orders — can help brick-and-mortars evolve and avoid stagnation. This method is an essential strategy for legacy retailers because it can help them survive digital disruption and remain competitive with e-commerce giants like Amazon.
