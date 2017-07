If you like your Coke Zero exactly the way it is now, it might be time to start stockpiling it.

Coca-Cola announced plans to stop selling Coke Zero in the US in August, replacing it with a beverage with a different recipe, design, and name: Coke Zero Sugar.

We put Business Insider's newsroom to the test to see if they could taste the difference between Coke Zero, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke.