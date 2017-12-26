Strategy :  Choosing a New Year's resolution can be daunting — here's what 15 New Yorkers will be working toward in 2018

news

By February, 80 percent of people have given up on their New Year's resolution – but there's always that end-of-year hope that your goals for the following year will stick.

This year we went out into the streets of Manhattan to find out what New Yorkers are hoping to accomplish in 2018.

Below, a selection of our favorites.

"Our New Year's resolution is 'sober January,'" said Emily Watson. "Unless it's open bar or someone else is paying paying for our drinks," said Kyle-Christian Sandal.

"I want to take charge of my life and be more direct — do what I want to do, when I want to do it," said Diodra. Skatelinen, who's an artist, mentioned his business as part of his focus for next year, as well as simply be "more true to myself."

Dancer MaryAnne Massa wants to take her health more seriously. "My resolution is to stay fit and healthy. Go to the gym at least once a day, and no ice cream...I eat ice cream everyday, basically," she admitted.

New York University acting student Matthew Shoup is focused on finance and stocks. "My New Year's resolution is to manage my money more wisely. I have issues with frivolous spending, so I'm trying to look into [investing in a] conglomeration of stocks. Hopefully I'll follow through on that."

"My 2018 resolution is to be debt free by the end of the year," said Kirra Lizza. "I sell horses for a living on the side, so I should be getting a commission check from a pony that I sold. I'm going to put that towards my debt, and make $300 monthly payments until the end of the year, and I should be golden."

These three gentleman — all graduate students in a technology management program — were focused on successfully graduating, and landing jobs in 2018. On a less serious note, Dhruv, pictured in the center, said he wanted to try new foods, including Peruvian.

Brother and sister Raquel and Esteban Rodriguez want to be less stressed in 2018. "It's been a stressful 2017," said Esteban. To do that, Raquel is aiming to "Exercise more, and keep a clear head. Try not to stress on the little things in life," she said.

Stephen Richards has home improvement projects — painting, flooring, and bathroom renovations — planned for the coming year. "I have various repairs that I need to take care of that I've put off for quite a few years, and I actually want to get serious about repairing those things," he said.

Michael Marino of City Saucery is looking to expand his brand's customer base in 2018. Currently sold in four of New York City's Greenmarkets, he'd like to double that next year.

"Watch less news to decrease my anxiety levels," said Nancy Vascellaro.