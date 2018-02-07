Strategy :  Chipotle just hinted at adding 3 new menu items

news

Chipotle hinted at adding grains, nachos, and quesadillas to its menu.

Coming up with new menu items is "something we're working really hard on," Chipotle CEO Steve Ells said.



Chipotle CEO Steve Ells dropped a hint Tuesday about a couple new menu items it's considering adding.

Ells said in a call with investors that the company is considering "salads with different kinds of grains," as well as "traditional things" like nachos and quesadillas.

Coming up with new menu items is "something we're working really hard on," he said.

He said expanding Chipotle's menu is "tricky," not only because the company has had virtually the same menu for 25 years, but also because it's offerings are "linear."

"It's not like you can put a whole new thing up on the menu board" like at most fast-food chains, he said. "Ingredients become part of the whole offering."