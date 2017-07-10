Strategy :  Chipotle is testing a new Tex-Mex 'queso' dip it said it would never add to the menu — here's the verdict (CMG)

In this great compromise called democracy, sacrifices must be made.

On Monday, Chipotle did just that: debuting a menu item it had said it would never serve.

Despite years of customers begging the burrito chain to add queso to the menu, Chipotle has stubbornly denied their demands for the goopy Tex-Mex dip.

"Queso has to be made with artificial stabilizers to keep its shiny liquid form. Ever heard of all-natural goopy cheese? Do you think there's a magical cow that squirts queso out of its udders?" Chipotle said in a snarky video explaining the cheesy elixir's absence.

Chipotle's now singing a different tune. Queso is finally being tested in the company's first public test kitchen in New York City, which opened Monday, Eater first reported. Apparently, the company found a way to crack the enigma of the all-natural queso code.

Eager for answers and liquid cheese, we dashed to the nearby test kitchen, which also serves other test items, including new salads and margaritas.

The test kitchen, called Chipotle Next Kitchen, is in Manhattan on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 13th Street.

Wandering in, you'd think it's just a run-of-the-mill Chipotle, complete with the standard fast-casual decor and the lunchtime rush.

But there's one thing that you won't find at any other Chipotle in the world: queso.

On first bite, the difference between this all-natural queso and the standard Tex-Mex variety is immediate. While the typical Velveeta-based dip is smooth and elastic in its cheesy richness, this cheddar-based version has a grainy texture more reminiscent of a roux-based sauce.

No Insta-worthy cheese pull here — the queso is viscous and texturally closer to a chowder than nacho cheese. However, that's not necessarily an insult. The savory, rich flavors are all present, with a slow, pleasant, smoky burn.

While the lack of elasticity is disappointing to queso traditionalists, when it's added to a burrito, these textural flaws are all but forgotten.

The dip becomes something of a cheesy sauce, adding a heavy richness that permeates the burrito and brings out a more umami-like earthiness from the meat and beans. For a chain that has long been weak when it comes to cheese, this is a marked improvement.

While queso the show-stealer here, there are other innovations Chipotle is trying in the test kitchen.

Margaritas are also on the menu — both a classic version and a strawberry nonalcoholic take. Both are delicious; the classic is not too sweet and not too sour, and the strawberry one is delightfully refreshing on a hot summer's day.

The new avocado vinaigrette dressing is being tested atop a spring greens mix, a departure from the usual romaine salad base. It's tasty, with more hints of citrus than of avocado.

At the end of the day, the queso is the big draw. If you want the classic, cheese-pull dip that is the jewel in the crown of Tex-Mex cuisine, look elsewhere. But if your usual burrito order needs a little something extra, perhaps paying the extra $1.25 is worth the trip.