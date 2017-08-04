Strategy :  Canada issues terror threat warning to its citizens in Ghana

The Canadian government has warned its citizens travelling to Ghana to be wary of an imminent terror attack.

“There is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places,” a notice posted by the Canadian government added.

Security services in Ghana in April 2016 warned of such terror attacks on the country but later said enough measures had been put in place to avert terrorism.

The Canadian government further warned its citizens to be cautious of crime and fraudulent activities in Ghana.

“Pick-pocketing, purse snatching and attacks by individuals on motorbikes are increasing in Accra and its surroundings, including areas around the High Commission of Canada. Violent crimes have also increased, including armed robbery. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth. Home invasions are on the rise. Affluent areas in Accra where foreigners live are targeted and some thieves carry firearms,” the notice added.

The High Commission’s website said the notice which was issued on May 30, 2017, was still valid as at August 3, 2017.

