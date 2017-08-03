Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Business Insider is hiring a paid social media intern

  • Published:

The ideal candidate is an organized multitasker who can manage posting schedules across several social media channels.

Business Insider is hiring a paid intern to join our growing social media team.

This team manages the site's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media accounts, and directs our social media strategy. Our social media accounts are the face of our brand, and the social team plays an integral role by helping to run our growing network.

The ideal candidate is an organized multitasker who can manage posting schedules across several social media channels. He or she is a sharp writer, thrives in a fast-paced environment, and possesses excellent communication skills. He or she must be excited about building Business Insider's social media presence. A background in journalism or social media is a huge plus.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why this is the perfect job for you.

